After two weeks of training camp, the Seattle Seahawks open their preseason slate Saturday in Southern California against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Who will win final roster spots in deep Seahawks WR room?

It’s the first chance to watch the new-look Seahawks under first-time head coach Mike Macdonald. It’s also the first chance to watch a slew of rookies and other newcomers in a real game, as opposed to the contact-limited environment of practice.

During Friday’s edition of Blue 88 on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, former Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard named rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight as one such player he’s particularly excited to see in action. Knight is a fourth-round draft pick out of UTEP, where he led the FBS with 84 solo tackles last season.

“There’s something intriguing to a new staff looking at that position group and taking that guy where they did in the fourth round,” Huard said. “He could’ve gone later. I think a lot of projections had him a little later. But they saw a trait. And that trait is run and hit. … I will be really curious to watch him.”

The 6-foot, 233-pound Knight had a strong track record of production at UTEP, racking up 391 tackles over his four seasons with the Miners. Last year, he totaled 4.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Knight is part of an inside linebacking unit headlined by presumptive starters Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson, who both signed one-year deals with the Seahawks in free agency. However, Baker has been sidelined for the past week with a hamstring injury. Knight was already expected to get plenty of playing time on Saturday, but Baker’s absence could mean even more reps for the rookie.

“This will be the first time that Tyrice Knight gets to hit somebody and take them to the ground in the NFL,” Huard said. “I want to see him just play fast.

“I will have my eyes and my remote on him, and I’m gonna be rewinding it back. Is he cutting it loose? Even if he’s in the wrong spot, is he doing it a million miles an hour, or is he a little gun shy and a little hesitant? And then when he hits, does he destroy? … I’m kind of excited to see what he can do.”

