SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Where to find Seahawks preseason, Mariners-Mets radio broadcasts

Aug 9, 2024, 2:07 PM

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith plays against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 23, 2022. (Harry How/Getty Images)

(Harry How/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

It’s a big weekend for Seattle sports fans, with the Mariners jockeying for first place in the AL West while wrapping up a long homestand, and the Seattle Seahawks set for their first preseason game of the Mike Macdonald era.

The whole way through it, Seattle Sports has you covered.

Want to hear every game of the Mariners’ series against the New York Mets? It’s on the Seattle Sports app.

Want to hear every second of the Seahawks’ preseason opener on the road against the Los Angeles Changers? It’s on the Seattle Sports app, too.

When both are playing on Saturday, all you need to do is choose which broadcast you’d like to hear on the app. But if the radio dial is where you like to find games, we have to bring in reinforcements to make sure you can get both games on Saturday. So let’s break down the ways to hear it all.

Note: Due to MLB and NFL restrictions, Mariners broadcasts on mobile devices are only available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, B.C. and Alaska, while Seahawks broadcasts on mobile devices are limited to within 100 miles of Seattle. For more details, click here (Mariners) and here (Seahawks).

FRIDAY

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets

• Airing on: Seattle Sports 710 AM, Seattle Sports app, SeattleSports.com
• Pregame starts at 6 p.m.
• First pitch at 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

• Airing on: Seattle Sports 710 AM, Seattle Sports app, SeattleSports.com, Seahawks app, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, KIRO Newsradio app, MyNorthwest.com
• Pregame starts at 2 p.m.
• Kickoff at 4 p.m.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets

• Airing on: 770 AM, Seattle Sports app, MyNorthwest.com*
• Pregame starts at 5:30 p.m.
• First pitch at 6:30 p.m.

*M’s broadcast will be joined in progress on Seattle Sports 710 AM after the conclusion of Seahawks postgame coverage.

SUNDAY

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets

• Airing on: Seattle Sports 710 AM, Seattle Sports app, SeattleSports.com, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, KIRO Newsradio app, MyNorthwest.com*
• Trident Talk at 11 a.m.
• Pregame starts at noon
• First pitch at 1:10 p.m.

*KIRO Newsradio coverage only includes game broadcast

More: How to hear Seattle Seahawks radio | How to hear Mariners radio

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Haze
High 83° | Low 60°
Roof is open
Mets at Mariners today at 7:10pm

