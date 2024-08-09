PARIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 16 points and the U.S. women advanced to their eighth consecutive Olympic basketball gold medal game with a 85-64 victory over Australia on Friday.

The Americans, who extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 consecutive games, will face either France or Belgium on Sunday. The U.S. are trying to become the first team to win eight consecutive gold medals, breaking the tie with the American men’s program that won seven in a row from 1936-68.

A win Sunday would give Diana Taurasi a record six gold medals. A game after not starting for the first time since the 2004 Olympics, the Americans’ most decorated Olympic basketball player didn’t enter the game until 2:08 remained in the third quarter with the U.S. up 63-40.

The U.S. jumped out to an early lead on Australia, but only led 20-16 after the first quarter. The Americans put the game away in the second quarter, starting the period with a 12-0 run. The U.S. led 45-27 at the half.

Things didn’t get any better for the Australians in the second half as they never challenged the Americans.

Jackie Young added 14 points, Kahleah Copper 11 and A’ja Wilson 10 for the Americans.

"It's like she's got SIX ARMS right now." – Noah Eagle A'ja Wilson with her FOURTH block of the first half! 🇺🇸😤 📺 NBC and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/ZTRWfvGvcf — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd hit a 3-pointer and grabbed two rebounds off the bench for the U.S.

Isobel Borlase led Australia with 11.

Three players with Seattle Storm ties played for the Opals – current Storm All-Star Ezi Magbegor (two points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal), current Storm guard Sami Whitcomb (five points, three assists, two rebounds) and Storm legend Lauren Jackson (one steal, one rebound).

Jackson played 5 minutes after sitting out the last two games. The 43-year-old Jackson hasn’t contributed much in this Olympics, but the fact she’s still playing is a near miracle itself after she retired due to injuries in 2016.

Jackson made a return for the Opals at the 2022 World Cup, helping the team earn bronze there. Now she’ll hope that the team can get one more win Sunday to medal — something the Australians have done in each of the four other Olympics she’s competed in.

