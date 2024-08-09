Outfielder Dominic Canzone is back on the Seattle Mariners after missing the past month with a right adductor strain.

Five key questions the Mariners face down the stretch

The Mariners activated the 26-year-old Canzone from the injured list ahead of Thursday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers. Seattle also called up right-handed reliever Eduard Bazardo from Triple-A Tacoma.

In corresponding moves, the Mariners optioned infielder Jason Vosler back to Tacoma and designated right-handed reliever Jonathan Hernández for assignment.

Canzone was injured while making a diving catch on July 7, which sent him to the IL for the second time this season. He also missed a month with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, which he hurt while colliding with the outfield wall for a highlight-reel catch on April 14.

Canzone is batting .211/.289/.394 with seven home runs, five doubles and a .684 OPS in 54 games with the Mariners this year. During his recent six-game rehab stint with Tacoma, he went 9 for 24 with three homers and a double.

The left-handed hitting Canzone isn’t in the starting lineup Thursday, but manager Scott Servais said he’s available off the bench. He’s also not likely to start the first two games of this weekend’s series against the Mets, with New York slated to start left-handers on Friday and Saturday.

“He’s got big-time power potential and can do some damage there,” Servais said prior to Thursday’s game. “So we’ll get him going. He’ll get opportunities. He may show up in the game tonight. We’ll wait and see what the game presents. But he’s healthy, he feels good and we’re anxious to get him back out there.”

Bazardo is making his third trip to the majors this season. He has a 6.62 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP in 17 2/3 innings, with 21 strikeouts and eight walks.

Vosler was called up on July 23 after first baseman Ty France was designated for assignment. He went 5 for 28 with a double and a triple in 10 games.

Seattle claimed Hernández off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Aug. 2. He made three appearances with the Mariners, allowing three runs and two hits in 2 1/3 innings.

