The Seattle Seahawks made a major addition to their offensive line on Tuesday, reportedly agreeing to terms with veteran Connor Williams on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

The 6-foot-5, 317-pound Williams was one of the best centers in the league over the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He graded as Pro Football Focus’ fourth-best center in 2022 and as the second-best center in 2023.

Williams, a former second-round pick, moved to center after signing with Miami in 2022. Prior to that, he primarily played left guard during his four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He has a combined 77 starts over six NFL seasons.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed to reporters after Thursday’s training camp practice that they plan to use Williams at center.

Williams suffered a torn ACL last December, but passed a physical last month during a free agent visit with Seattle, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As long as Williams is healthy, he figures to provide a significant upgrade at center over second-year pro Olu Oluwatimi and fifth-year pro Nick Harris, who had been battling the starting job in training camp.

During Thursday’s edition of Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports, former Seahawks offensive lineman Ray Roberts shared his perspective on the addition of Williams.

“When I look at the center spot and the way that (the Seahawks) want to approach running the football, you have to have someone that can displace individuals – especially in today’s game when a lot of defenses are doing these five-man fronts, so they’re covering up the center and the two guards,” Roberts said.

“Back in the day, (the center) might just be a guy that’s helping the guards a lot and sliding up to the second level,” he added. “Now you’re having to take that guy on one-on-one right there on the line of scrimmage. You’ve got to be able to move them.”

When it comes to moving defenders in the run game, Williams does it as well as any center in the game. He posted a spectacular 90.5 PFF run-block grade last season, which ranked second among all centers. He also received an 85.1 run-block grade in 2022, ranking third among centers.

Meanwhile, Oluwatimi had a 50.1 run-block grade in limited snaps as a rookie last season. Harris had a 58.7 run-block grade last year as a backup for the Cleveland Browns.

“I think with Nick Harris and with Olu, that’s kind of what’s been missing right in the middle of the offensive line in the run game,” Roberts said. “They are great dudes with their technique. They’re great dudes with the assignments. They’re great dudes with the communications. All those things they do really, really well. They’re solid football players.

“But there’s something about the pop off the ball where you explode into someone in those first one or two steps – (when) you can move a person six inches to a yard. And you need that when you’re trying to run the ball the way they want to run it.”

