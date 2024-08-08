Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SPORTS PIT

US men survive Serbia scare, reach Olympic hoops gold medal game

Aug 8, 2024, 2:25 PM | Updated: 2:26 pm

US men Olympic basketball Stephen Curry LeBron James Serbia...

Stephen Curry and LeBron James the U.S. celebrate an Olympic basketball win over Serbia. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — They scored six points in two seconds. And just like that, against what looked like overwhelming odds, the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team was on its way.

To a comeback. To a win. And to another Olympic gold medal game.

Stephen Curry scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:16 left, and the U.S. will play for gold in the Paris Olympics on Saturday night after beating Serbia 95-91 (box score). The U.S. trailed by 17 points in the first half, plus faced an 11-point halftime deficit — the biggest one successfully overcome by an American team since NBA players were added to the Olympic mix in 1992.

Serbia led by 11 with 7:19 left. The rest of the way, all U.S.

It’ll be the U.S. against host France for gold in a dream matchup for the host nation on Saturday night, while Serbia will face Germany earlier Saturday for bronze.

The whole game changed in the fourth after a wild sequence saw the U.S. score six points in two seconds. Kevin Durant made a 3-pointer while Anthony Davis was getting fouled. The U.S. got another possession, and off the inbounds Devin Booker made another 3-pointer.

Just like that, a 78-67 lead for Serbia was down to 78-73. The comeback was on, and Curry’s 3 put the U.S. up for good. He added a pair of free throws with 8.2 seconds left to make it a two-possession game and the Americans escaped.

Joel Embiid scored 19 points and LeBron James added 16 for the U.S., which is now assured of its 20th medal in 20 Olympic appearances.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points for Serbia, which got 17 from Nikola Jokic and 15 from Aleksa Avramovic.

Serbia coach Svetislav Petic kept saying the same thing all summer, that the team the U.S. put together for the Paris Games was better than any in Olympic history. Even the Dream Team, he insisted.

A barrage of Serbian 3-pointers had the Americans squarely on the ropes, until the game changed in the fourth. The U.S. improved to 144-6 all-time in Olympic play, 63-4 since NBA players were added to the Olympics in 1992.

The comeback kept Kevin Durant’s hopes of becoming the first four-time Olympic men’s gold medalist very much alive.

And of all the U.S. semifinal moments, this was like few others. The four-point final margin was the second closest in American history in the Olympic semifinals; the U.S. beat Lithuania by two in the 2000 semifinals in Sydney, on the way to gold there.

Thursday: US women rout Nigeria 88-74 to reach Olympic basketball semis

Seattle Sports Pit

US men olympic basketball Kevin Durant...

Tim Reynolds

US men roll past Brazil 122-87 to make Olympic basketball semifinals

Devin Booker led a balanced front with 18 points and the Americans had little trouble with Brazil in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics, winning 122-87 on Tuesday night.

2 days ago

Olympic basketball Jewell Loyd US women...

Doug Feinberg

Olympic Women’s Basketball: US gets newcomer Nigeria in quarterfinals

Nigeria is headed to the quarterfinals, the first African team to ever make it that far in women's Olympic basketball.

2 days ago

olympic basketball usa men lebron james...

Tim Reynolds

Olympic men’s basketball quarterfinals star-studded with Game 7 feel

There are NBA champions, All-Star selections and award winners all over the men’s Olympic basketball quarterfinals. And if that wasn’t enough, all four matchups will have a Game 7 feel.

3 days ago

Kalen DeBoer...

John Zenor

Ex-UW coach Kalen DeBoer starts first fall camp with Alabama

Months after bolting from his position with the UW Huskies, Kalen DeBoer led his first fall practice with powerhouse Alabama.

8 days ago

Hailey Van Lith Olympics...

SeattleSports.com Staff

2024 Paris Summer Olympics: Local athletes to watch

A look at Team USA Olympics athletes from Washington and 5-on-5 basketball players who have ties to college and pro teams from the state.

12 days ago

NBA media rights basketball general...

Tim Reynolds and Joe Reedy

NBA signs 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC, Amazon

The NBA signed its 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday after saying it was not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery’s $1.8 billion per year offer to continue its longtime relationship with the league.

15 days ago

US men survive Serbia scare, reach Olympic hoops gold medal game