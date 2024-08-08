The most heated practice of Seattle Seahawks training camp came Wednesday, the last fully padded practice before Seattle’s first preseason game, when a number of fights broke out, including one involving receiver DK Metcalf.

Chippy Seattle Seahawks practice includes several skirmishes

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that at least five skirmishes took place. A scrap involving Metcalf and cornerback Tre Brown broke out in front of an NFL Network crew, with cameras catching most of the interaction.

The Seattle Times reported head coach Mike Macdonald called the team together following the scrap for a lecture before breaking to resume practice.

Training camp fights aren’t at all uncommon, but Seattle could be in line for a hefty fine if they break out during an upcoming joint practice against the Tennessee Titans.

The league recently doled out a $200,000 fine apiece to the New York Giants and Detroit Lions following a series of fights in a joint practice – reportedly up to 10 in one practice Monday – ahead of their Thursday night preseason game.

While the league may frown on training camp altercations, players don’t have the same disdain for something that feels altogether normal.

“Fights are a regular thing,” cornerback Artie Burns told Bump and Stacy, ironically prior to Wednesday’s practice. “I think fights at camp are just a way that guys let guys know ‘hey, I’m here.’ I don’t think it’s nothing personal. Most times guys brush it off and shake hands after that. But the fine is crazy.”

“As long as they’re fining the team and not me,” Burns joked.

‘I think everyone on the sideline was in shock’

It’s not often that players leave a game and ask about an opposing coordinator, but that was the experience for Seattle last year in a lopsided loss to the Ravens. Baltimore’s defense, headed up by now-Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, was dominant, holding Seattle’s offense to a field goal.

“I think everyone on the sideline was in shock,” Burns said about Seattle’s reaction and his own takeaways about Baltimore’s dominant defense. “Because the aggression they had, the swag they had, the whole scheme was so good. And it’s translating over here in Seattle, so I’m really excited to see how it works in a game when we can actually hit the quarterback and have an affect on the quarterback.”

Burns had more to say about camp so far – including more notes on Macdonald’s defense – in his full interview with Bump and Stacy.

