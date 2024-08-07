The Seattle Mariners appear to have dodged an injury to another key player.

Recently acquired first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner is back in Seattle’s lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers after being hit on the left hand by a 95 mph fastball in Tuesday’s series opener. The 39-year-old Turner is slated to hit cleanup and play first base Wednesday night.

Turner, who was Seattle’s designated hitter Tuesday, was hit by Detroit reliever Will Vest in the seventh inning. He initially stayed in the game to run the bases, but was replaced by pinch-hitter Cade Marlowe for his next at-bat in the ninth inning. After the game, Mariners manager Scott Servais said X-rays on Turner’s hand were negative.

The hit by pitch was reminiscent of what landed Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford on the injured list. Crawford broke his pinky after being hit by a pitch on July 22. He’s expected to remain out until at least later this month.

“Obviously (Justin) got hit in a very similar place where J.P. got hit, so you’re always cautious and worried about it,” Servais said prior to Wednesday’s game. “It certainly was bothering him last night, but the swelling isn’t too bad today. And he hit in the cage a little bit.

“But that’s just where we’re at,” he added. “You’ve gotta play through some things. He’s a veteran. He’s played through a lot of things throughout his career, so I know he’ll give us a good effort.”

Turner is 5 for 20 with a grand slam since being acquired in a trade deadline deal with the Toronto Blue Jays last week.

The Mariners could ill-afford to lose another player to the injured list. They are already without Crawford, star center fielder Julio Rodríguez, high-leverage reliever Gregory Santos and outfielder Dominic Canzone.

Roster move

The Mariners called up 24-year-old rookie second baseman Ryan Bliss from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned 27-year-old outfielder Cade Marlowe back to Tacoma.

This will be Bliss’ second stint in the majors this season. He made his MLB debut on May 27 and spent nearly two months with the Mariners in his first big league stint, hitting .220/.292/.356 with one home run and five stolen bases in 31 games. At Tacoma this season, Bliss is batting .261/.380/.466 with 10 homers and 35 steals in 62 games.

Marlowe went 2 for 8 since being called up from Tacoma on July 23.

J-Rod does more on-field work

Rodríguez did some light, short-distance fielding drills on the outfield grass prior to Wednesday’s game as he looks to work his way back from a high-ankle sprain. The 23-year-old star center fielder also took part in pregame batting practice for the second straight day and played catch.

Rodríguez has been on the injured list for the past two weeks after spraining his right ankle on July 21 while crashing into the outfield wall in an attempt to catch a fly ball. Servais said Tuesday that his timetable to return from the injury remains unclear.

Julio doing some light fielding work. Looked like he was testing things out. pic.twitter.com/FLLPeKNNhQ — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) August 7, 2024

