Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

US women rout Nigeria 88-74 to reach Olympic basketball semis

Aug 7, 2024, 3:18 PM

US olympic basketball Kelsey Plum Nigeria...

Kelsey Plum of the U.S. passes against Nigeria on August 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DOUG FEINBERG


The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 20 points and Jackie Young added 15 points to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 88-74 on Wednesday night in the women’s Olympic basketball quarterfinals of the Paris Games, extending its record winning streak to 59 consecutive Olympic wins.

US men roll past Brazil 122-87 to make Olympic basketball semifinals

Breanna Stewart also had 13 for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 1992 Barcelona Games and are now two victories away from an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal. They will face a familiar foe in Australia in the semifinals on Friday night.

The Opals routed Serbia 85-67. The other medal round game will feature host France playing Belgium.

The loss ended a historic run by Nigeria, which became the first African country to qualify for the Olympic basketball quarterfinals.

After getting off to slow starts the last few games, the U.S. altered its starting lineup inserting Young for Diana Taurasi. It was the first time Taurasi didn’t start since her first Olympics in 2004.

The move worked as the Americans were up 26-17 after the first quarter — the first time they had a lead after one quarter since the opening win over Japan.

Young had five points early before tweaking her ankle when she landed on a Nigerian player’s foot while shooting a jumper. Taurasi subbed in and hit her first shot — a 3-pointer from the top of the key — that made it 24-12 late in the first.

Nigeria hung around and was only down 31-27 before Wilson, Young and Kelsey Plum took over. The Las Vegas Aces’ trio scored the first 15 points, including eight by Wilson, during a 21-6 run to close the half that gave the Americans a 52-33 halftime cushion.

The U.S. kept the spurt going in the third quarter, scoring the first 10 points to give the Nigerians no hopes of a comeback.

Promise Amukamara scored 19 to lead Nigeria. Amy Okonkwo added 17, and Ezinne Kalu 16.

With this being the U.S. team’s first game in Paris, the contest drew some fellow Olympians including men’s team players LeBron James, Bam Adebayo and Devin Booker as well as American swimming greats Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky. Members of the U.S. rowing team were also in attendance.

The U.S. and Nigeria are no strangers.

They played each other in the Tokyo Olympics opener in 2021, when the Americans came away with a nine-point victory — one of only two games decided by single digits during their historic run. They also played in February at an Olympic qualifying tournament, where the U.S. won 100-46.

Wilson also had 11 rebounds. Brittney Griner added 11 points off the bench.

Seattle Storm

US Olympic basketball Breanna Stewart...

Doug Feinberg

US women’s Olympic basketball has work to do after WNBA loss

The 2021 US Olympic women's basketball team also lost to WNBA All-Stars in a tune-up to the Tokyo Games. They went on to cruise to a seventh consecutive gold medal.

16 days ago

Seattle Storm Nneka Ogwumike All-Star Game 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seattle Storm’s Ogwumike scores 14 points in All-Star Game win

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points to help Team WNBA to a 117-109 win over Team USA in the WNBA All-Star Game.

18 days ago

Caitlin Clark Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm WNBA...

Doug Feinberg

WNBA heads to Olympic break with big All-Star weekend

The WNBA heads into its monthlong break for the Olympics following this weekend’s highly anticipated All-Star festivities.

20 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Loyd, Ogwumike power Storm past Sparks

Jewell Loyd scores 30 points, Nneka Ogwumike adds 23 and 10 rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-83.

22 days ago

Seattle Storm Ezi Magbegor Las Vegas Aces 2024...

The Associated Press

Magbegor scores 18 points, leads Storm past Atlanta 81-70

Ezi Magbegor scored 18 points to lead five Seattle players in double figures as the Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 81-70.

24 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Ogwumike scores 26, Storm rout Lynx 91-63

Nneka Ogwumike tied a season high with 26 points and the Seattle Storm used a 36-13 run to race past the Minnesota Lynx.

26 days ago

US women rout Nigeria 88-74 to reach Olympic basketball semis