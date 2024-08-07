The Seattle Seahawks are adding an interesting piece to their offensive line in center Connor Williams, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting Tuesday that Williams and the Hawks have agreed on a one-year, $6 million deal.

Something about new Seahawks OL signing impresses Bump

FOX football analyst Brock Huard believes the Seahawks are getting a pretty solid addition, especially for an August signing in free agency.

“According to my good friends over there at PFF Seahawks, Williams is among the elite centers since 2022,” Huard said Wednesday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “Since 2022, his Pro Football Focus grade is 86.4 – that is fourth (among centers). His 91.2 run blocking grade since 2022? Second in all the NFL among centers.”

That begs the question that Huard’s co-host, Mike Salk, asked next: Why was he available days before the start of the preseason?

“Because he tore his ACL a couple times,” Huard responded. “And because he wanted a lot of money. And because he kind of misjudged the market.”

The push for NFL season to increase to 18 games gets stronger

Williams is apparently healthy enough to play at the start of the season despite tearing an ACL last December while with the Dolphins, though, and the reported addition of the 6-foot-5, 305-pound former second-round NFL Draft pick is looking like a good one for the Seahawks.

“When the dude is in the lineup, the dude can mash. And he can move people, and he’s physical,” Huard said. “… (He was) a little bit of a tweener – (played) tackle in college, they knew they had to transition him because of his shorter arms to center or guard. But that dude can move people in the run game, and is a really, really nice addition.”

Hear Huard’s full thoughts in the Blue 88 segment from Wednesday’s Brock and Salk, which is near the end of the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Blue 88 airs at 7:45 a.m. during each edition of Brock and Salk, which airs from 6-10 a.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Where Seahawks offense is at as first preseason game nears

• Undrafted rookie pushing for Seahawks’ third-down RB role

• Seahawks coach explains how new rules could alter kickoff teams

• Why Seahawks’ Leonard Williams likes how he’ll be used in new D

• Macdonald sees ‘greatness’ in Seattle Seahawks CB Witherspoon

Follow @BrentStecker