Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners muster just five hits in 4-2 loss to Tigers

Aug 6, 2024, 9:35 PM

Detroit Tigers Parker Meadows home run Seattle Mariners 2024...

Parker Meadows of the Detroit Tigers hits a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

(Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SHANE LANTZ


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Parker Meadows homered and drove in two runs, Keider Montero pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Detroit Tigers 4, Seattle Mariners 2: Box score

Montero (2-5), making the ninth start of his career, allowed just four hits, including Luke Raley’s solo homer in the fifth.

Meadows put the Tigers on the board first with an RBI single off Mariners starter Luis Castillo in the fourth, and Detroit plated two more runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Colt Keith and Wenceel Pérez to make it a three-run game.

Meadows made it 4-1 with a 415-foot blast off Trent Thornton in the eighth.

Raley pulled Seattle within two runs with his homer in the fifth inning, and Seattle scored again when Jorge Polanco hit a flyball that fell between Pérez and Meadows in right-center field for an RBI single in the ninth.

Castillo (9-11) went six innings and allowed three earned runs on eight hits, with nine strikeouts.

Beau Brieske got two outs in the ninth, and Tyler Holton struck out Mitch Garver for the final out and his fourth save.

Both teams struck out 14 times.

Cade Marlowe pinch-hit for DH Justin Turner in the ninth. Turner was hit on the left hand by a 95 mph fastball from Will Vest in the seventh, but initially stayed in the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize (hamstring) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, according to manager A.J. Hinch … OF Kerry Carpenter (lumbar spine stress fracture) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday … OF Riley Greene (hamstring) is with the team and doing defensive drills, batting practice, and a running progression as he works back from a hamstring strain he suffered in late July.

Mariners: OF Julio Rodriguez (ankle sprain) took batting practice on Tuesday and is progressing in his rehab, but manager Scott Servais said there is still no timetable for Rodriguez’ return … OF Dominic Canzone (adductor strain) played Tuesday in Triple-A Tacoma and could return from his minor league rehab assignment by the end of the Mariners’ current homestand.

UP NEXT

Detroit lefty and Seattle University grad Tarik Skubal (12-4, 2.57 ERA) will pitch Wednesday against Mariners right-hander George Kirby (8-7, 3.04 ERA).

More on the Seattle Mariners

Mariners Injury Updates: What we learned about Julio’s status
• The ‘animated’ Víctor Robles has been Mariners’ biggest pickup
• State of the Race: Why Mariners clearly have the edge in AL West
• The impact Justin Turner can provide Mariners goes beyond his bat
Seattle Mariners’ No. 1 prospect has landed in Everett

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 79° | Low 60°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez Baltimore Orioles 2024 on deck...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners Injury Updates: What we learned about Julio’s status

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais provided injury updates on outfielders Julio Rodríguez and Dominic Canzone.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Víctor Robles...

Brent Stecker

The ‘animated’ Víctor Robles has been Mariners’ biggest pickup

The Seattle Mariners' midseason signing of Víctor Robles didn't receive much attention, but he's quickly become a key member of the team.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Luke Raley Dylan Moore...

Brent Stecker

State of the Race: Why Mariners clearly have the edge in AL West

We break down some key categories that show why the Seattle Mariners are in better shape than Houston or Texas to win the AL West.

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner grand slam 2024 Phillies...

Zac Hereth

The impact Justin Turner can provide Mariners goes beyond his bat

Brock and Salk delve into how new Seattle Mariners first baseman/DH Justin Turner can effect the team with more than just his play.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners prospect Colt Emerson...

Brent Stecker

The Seattle Mariners’ No. 1 prospect has landed in Everett

Top Seattle Mariners prospect Colt Emerson has been promoted from the Low-A Modesto Nuts to the High-A Everett AquaSox, the team announced Monday afternoon.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner...

Zac Hereth

How real is Mariners’ offensive surge since trade deadline adds?

Brock and Salk discuss if the Seattle Mariners can sustain the offense they've had since acquiring Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner.

1 day ago

Mariners muster just five hits in 4-2 loss to Tigers