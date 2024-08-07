RENTON – The top of the Seattle Seahawks’ running back depth chart is pretty clear.

With Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in the fold, Seattle has a talented one-two punch in the backfield. But the role for the Hawks’ third-down back is still up for grabs.

Kenny McIntosh was a favorite to claim the spot coming into training camp. The 2023 seventh-round pick built up a buzz during offseason workouts and training camp last season, but he suffered a sprained left knee in the team’s mock game in early August. He went on injured reserve for the first eight weeks of the season and only logged a handful a special teams snaps after his return.

McIntosh remains in the mix for the third-down role, but he’s “getting pushed” by undrafted free-agent signing George Holani, head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday.

“He’s in a battle,” Macdonald said.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s comments during the 12th day of training camp Tuesday further emphasized how Holani is making waves at camp.

“I think George has been a standout in general at camp,” Grubb said. “He’s got a really, really physical style, and his contact balance is really good. He’s picked up the offense very quickly. He is a bright kid. He has the ability to pass protect and be really firm on the inside. And then at the same time, he has good hands outside. So I think George is a good fit.”

Holani earned two second-team all-league selections and Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year during his five-year career at Boise State. He rushed for 3,596 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and added 777 yards and eight touchdowns on 88 receptions. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground on as a freshman and rushed for a career-best 1,157 yards as a fourth-year junior in 2022.

THERE HE GOES❕ George Holani breaks free for a career-long 75-yard touchdown run to put the Broncos on the board!#Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/ekB1ov1U6e — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 19, 2023

McIntosh played four years at Georgia and emerged as a standout dual-threat option out of the backfield during his senior season in 2022. The 6-foot, 204-pound rusher totaled 829 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 5.5-yards-per-carry average, while hauling in 43 receptions for 505 yards and two TDs. A two-time national champion at Georgia, McIntosh finished his college career averaging 5.2 yards per carry with 1,582 yards and 16 TDs, plus 74 receptions for 860 yards and four TDs.

McIntosh played 13 snaps on special teams and zero on offense in three appearances for the Seahawks last season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Grubb, a former offensive line coach, also had some good things to about McIntosh, but notably mentioned blocking as an area he needs to improve.

“I think he’s really progressed from this spring,” Grubb said. “It’s good to see him in pads finally. Didn’t really know what you had with him, but he’s kind of more of a slasher guy out of the backfield, can catch the ball. And I know we’re really working hard to try to get his pass protection up to snuff, so he can be a little bit more physical in that.”

