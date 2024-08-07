RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with veteran offensive lineman Connor Williams on Tuesday.

Williams’ representatives Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, which includes $3 million guaranteed.

Williams likely will be thrown into the competition at center where Seattle has the most uncertainty on its offensive line. Olu Oluwatimi, a fifth-round pick in 2023, was the presumptive starter, but Nick Harris has been thrown into the mix in the past week and coach Mike Macdonald said Monday the competition was on between the pair.

Williams is coming off a season cut short by injury after tearing the ACL in his left knee in Week 14 while playing for Miami. At the time of his injury, Williams was rated as one of the top centers in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Williams visited Seattle at the start of training camp last month.

“We had a great visit. I think he’s a great player, but again, there’s a process with these things,” Macdonald said on July 24, the first day of training camp. “People being free agents, coming off injuries, things like that. The timetable’s a little bit up in the air right now, but we’ll see where it goes.”

Williams signed a two-year deal with Miami before the 2022 season and started every game he played in over those two seasons with the Dolphins. Prior to his time in Miami, Williams spent his first four seasons in Dallas, where he made 51 starts in the regular season.

Adding Williams should help solidify Seattle’s offensive line. Charles Cross will start at left tackle with Laken Tomlinson at left guard. Anthony Bradford or rookie Christian Haynes appear to be the options at right guard, with veteran George Fant expected at right tackle until Abraham Lucas is able to get back on the field due to a knee issue that cost him most of last season.

