Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

The ‘animated’ Víctor Robles has been Mariners’ biggest pickup

Aug 6, 2024, 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:34 am

Seattle Mariners Víctor Robles...

Víctor Robles of the Seattle Mariners blows a bubble while batting against the Angels on July 23, 2024. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

When the Seattle Mariners acquired Víctor Robles, it didn’t get the kind of attention that their trades for Randy Arozarena, Justin Turner or Yimi García received.

State of the Race: Why Mariners clearly have the edge in AL West

That’s understandable. After all, Robles was a midseason signing on June 4 that went under the radar considering he had been released by the Washington Nationals just three days before. But Robles was once one of the top prospects in all of baseball, expected to be part of a dynamic duo in Washington’s outfield alongside Juan Soto.

While Soto turned into a superstar, Robles never really took off in DC. Since coming to Seattle, however, the 27 year old’s play has looked like him realizing his potential and quickly earned him fan favorite status.

“What a huge pickup he’s been so far,” said Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton on Monday’s edition of Wyman and Bob. “He’s had some great moments at the plate, some great moments in the field. … He’s been your biggest acquisition – if we’re just talking about production now (because) he’s been here a lot longer than Turner and Arozarena.”

Entering Tuesday’s 6:50 p.m. series opener against the Detroit Tigers, Robles has played 36 games with the Mariners. In that time, he owns a .346/.411/.523 slash line for a .934 OPS with three homers, six doubles and 10 steals on 10 attempts.

If that wasn’t enough, he’s also been filling in as the leadoff hitter and center fielder with J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodríguez both on the injured list, and he wowed the home crowd last Friday with a leadoff homer and Sunday with tremendous catches on back-to-back plays.

“Víctor the Villain”

It’s not just Robles’ production for the Mariners that has impressed fans in Seattle. It’s also the style with which he plays.

“He is so animated,” Stelton said. “He’s a guy that if we watched him on another team, especially the Astros, you’d be like, ‘Don’t like that guy at all,’ cause every ball, every strike, he’s got some sort of mannerism. When he got plunked, he threw the bat down and he’s screaming at his own dugout like ‘Let’s go.’ … Everything he does has got some flair to it, whether it’s the catch, whether he’s at the plate or first base.”

As things stand, Robles’ 1.5 fWAR with the Mariners is tied for fifth among batters on the team’s roster, and that’s with him having less than half the amount of games that any of the players ahead of him have played.

“Do you remember what you thought when they signed him?” co-host Dave Wyman said to Stelton. “Like, ‘We’ll see if we can squeeze a little bit out of this guy.'”

Said Stelton: “He wasn’t one of their trade deadline acquisitions. Just a guy they picked up who was cast off from the Washington Nationals and at one point was a top-five prospect in all of baseball. … He’s a guy who kind of washed out. He’s got some experience but he didn’t didn’t live up to the hype of his billing, and we talk about how much value everybody puts on prospects and the bust rate, and he was kind of one of those guys.”

Now he’s a player who fans are coming to see at T-Mobile Park.

“Vic is doing things on the baseball field with some kind of flair right now,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said about Robles during the Mariners’ weekend series against the Phillies. “… Some of the things he does during the game, like, he is entertainment. And at the end of the day, that’s what baseball is. You know, there’s 35-40,000 people here tonight. I think they got entertained, and the Víctor Robleses of the world and the Randy Arozarenas of the world, it’s what people come to see.”

The Víctor Robles “experience” may best be explained through a story Servais told about the outfielder’s first highlight-reel catch on Sunday. Robles appeared to misread a line drive off the bat of Phillies catcher JT Realmuto, but he corrected enough to reach out to his left and make a sensational stab.

“As soon as the ball went up, I was like, ‘Vic, you’re going the wrong way,'” Servais quipped. “I could see that ball was coming the other way, and he made some kind of athletic adjustment to it. Credit to him, he’s playing with all kinds of energy and fun, passion. You can throw all kinds of adjectives on it. He’s fun to watch.

“I don’t know how he caught that ball. I really don’t. And I went and asked him that and he said, ‘Skip, I had it all the way.’ Like, ‘Stay right there, Vic. We got you right where we need you.’ So he’s been huge for us.”

Listen to the full Wyman and Bob discussion about Mariners outfielder Víctor Robles in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Catch Wyman and Bob live weekday afternoons beginning at 2 p.m. on Seattle Sports.

More on the Seattle Mariners

The impact Justin Turner can provide Mariners goes beyond his bat
The Seattle Mariners’ No. 1 prospect has landed in Everett
How real is Mariners’ offensive surge since deadline adds?
Mariners Breakdown: Recent acquisitions making impact
Seattle Mariners Insider: Adjustments pay off for surging Haniger

Wyman & Bob

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 75° | Low 57°
Roof is open
Tigers at Mariners today at 6:40pm

Wyman and Bob

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Top 20 Most Important Seattle Seahawks of 2024: Jaxson Smith-Njigba to Coby Bryant

The Wyman & Bob Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM begin their countdown of the Top 20 Most Important Seattle Seahawks heading into the 2024 season. Both Dave and Bob have their own lists, considering Dave refuses to include special teamers on his countdown. Bob breaks down why Michael Dickson (No. 20) is a key […]

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners reliever Yimi García...

Zac Hereth

Insider explains why Mariners were winners at trade deadline

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi weighs in on how the Seattle Mariners fared at this year's trade deadline.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena Chicago White Sox 2024...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Bob’s Baseball Breakdown: How did Mariners fare at the trade deadline?

Wyman and Bob co-host Bob Stelton answers four important questions about the Seattle Mariners in the latest Bob's Baseball Breakdown.

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seahawks asst. coach Leslie Frazier brings veteran leadership to Hawks

Seattle Seahawks asst. coach Leslie Frazier has a big task on his hands in 2024: shepherd first-time HC Mike Macdonald into places he’s never been… but how, exactly? And what has changed in the game during his tenure in the league? Wyman & Bob sat down with the coach at Seahawks Training Camp to get […]

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Did the Seattle Mariners crush the trade deadline? — Bob’s Baseball Breakdown

Bob Stelton’s Baseball Breakdown picks up after the MLB trade deadline where we saw the Mariners make some of the biggest splashes in the league – but was it enough? Are the injuries mounting too fast? Why weren’t any of the bigger bats moved before the deadline? And are the M’s better equipped to win […]

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seahawks LB Derick Hall aims for a clean slate in year two

Seattle Seahawks LB Derick Hall joined The Wyman & Bob Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM live from training camp to break down his first year in the NFL and how he is suited to have a stronger year two under the leadership of coach Mike Macdonald. We also learn he’s ~really~ into trucks. Listen […]

6 days ago

The ‘animated’ Víctor Robles has been Mariners’ biggest pickup