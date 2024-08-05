Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks QB Geno Smith returns to practice after injuries

Aug 5, 2024, 2:40 PM | Updated: 2:40 pm

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith at training camp on July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith returned to practice Monday after missing a few days with knee and hip issues.

New Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb is ‘wild,’ says coach Macdonald

Smith was one of the first players on the field as Seattle returned following a day off. Smith had been jostled in practice early last week and was held out for a few days as a precaution. Smith underwent imaging midweek and coach Mike Macdonald said Saturday the quarterback had one more set of tests to go through before making his return.

“We followed the steps of what everyone was saying that we needed to do and it was time for him to go out there and he was there. It was great,” Macdonald said.

Smith was a full participant during the practice that lasted about two hours and there aren’t restrictions moving forward.

“As far as I know, I think he’s rolling,” Macdonald said.

Watch: Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald joins Brock & Salk

With Smith sitting out last week, Sam Howell received the reps with Seattle’s starting offense. Howell was acquired from Washington in March after starting every game last season for the Commanders. But Smith is the undisputed starter for the Seahawks.

Seattle also signed linebacker Blake Lynch on Monday. Lynch made seven starts over two seasons for Minnesota in 2020-21 and appeared in seven games last season for the Los Angeles Chargers.

