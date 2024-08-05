The Seattle Mariners’ No. 1 prospect has landed in Everett

The most exciting Seattle Mariners prospect in their farm system is now playing just driving distance from M’s fans in the Puget Sound area.

How real is Mariners’ offensive surge since trade deadline adds?

Shortstop Colt Emerson has been promoted from the Low-A Modesto Nuts to the High-A Everett AquaSox, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Emerson has been one of the biggest head-turning players in the minor leagues since the Mariners took him with one of their three first-round picks last year. Despite being the No. 22 overall player taken in the 2023 MLB Draft, he currently ranks No. 13 among all prospects per Baseball America, leading a list of eight Mariners farmhands in the publication’s top 100.

The lefty-swinging, 19-year-old Emerson appeared in 40 games this season with Modesto, slashing .293/.440/.427 for an .867 OPS with two home runs, a triple, 12 doubles, six stolen bases, 25 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

Colt Emerson (@Mariners) is off to a hot start for the @ModestoNuts. MLB's No. 82 prospect launches his second homer in three games. pic.twitter.com/Y9a2g0sDtS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 7, 2024

Named the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year last year, Emerson went on to play 24 games between the Mariners’ rookie-level team and the Nuts in 2023 after he was drafted and signed by Seattle.

Insider on Colt Emerson’s fast rise: ‘He’s an extreme outlier’

Emerson is likely to make his debut for the AquaSox at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night when Everett opens a six-game series in Oregon against the Hillsboro Hops. His home debut at Everett’s Funko Field could be as soon as 7:05 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 13 against the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Emerson’s name had come up as a potential trade chip ahead of last week’s trade deadline, but Seattle made a number of moves to add players without having to touch any of the top-ranked players in their highly-regarded farm system. Now M’s fans will have a chance to see Emerson in the area in addition to new M’s players Randy Arozarena, Justin Turner and Yimi García.

Along with Emerson’s promotion, pitchers Gabriel Sosa and C.J. Widger have been moved up from Modesto to the AquaSox.

The Everett squad also features outfielder Lazaro Montes, who at No. 29 overall per Baseball America is the Seattle Mariners’ No. 2 prospect. Montes was promoted from Modesto in June.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners Breakdown: Trade deadline adds making impact

• Watch: Víctor Robles makes two excellent catches in CF

• M’s Insider: Adjustments pay off for surging Mitch Haniger

• Insider explains why Mariners were winners at trade deadline

• Seattle Mariners claim reliever from AL West rival

Follow @BrentStecker