After a strong rookie season, the ceiling seems sky-high for Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Seahawks have potential young stars and depth at cornerback

The Illinois product broke on the scene with an impressive introduction to the NFL, recording 16 pass deflections, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception (for a TD) and one forced fumble. The Illinois product showed a wide-ranging skill set with the ability to make plays against the pass and run in the process.

In fact, many believe last year’s No. 5 overall selection in the draft was the best overall player for Seattle last season. So it came as no surprise when new head coach Mike Macdonald offered the young cornerback’s name when asked about training camp standouts Monday during his appearance on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“He is a great player, and he thinks he’s a great player,” Macdonald said. “But there’s more there. There’s greatness in there. So it’s our job to pull it out of him.”

Presenting a challenge

Macdonald hasn’t been shy in bringing up Witherspoon’s name throughout the offseason. It’s mostly been praise, but the new coach has had a little fun with his 23-year-old corner.

“I told him today that I couldn’t believe that he was the smartest football player of all-time and it’s only his second year in the NFL,” Macdonald quipped during minicamp in June. “He’s got an answer for everything. But no, it’s like, ‘Hey, man, be yourself.’ That’s who he is. We love him. He’s a great player already in this league. We’re really excited about him.”

It seems as if that friendly banter goes both ways, with Macdonald also naming Witherspoon first when asked on Brock and Salk about who on the team makes him laugh the hardest. There was also a moment back in minicamp when Witherspoon interrupted Macdonald’s press conference to say: “Just tell ’em that we got on the offense’s (butt) today.”

Brock and Salk co-host Mike Salk noticed the new coach isn’t afraid to throw a friendly jab or two at Witherspoon.

“Just listening, it seems like you challenge him a little,” Salk said.

“Yeah, he’s a second-year guy,” Macdonald responded. “He needs a good challenge.”

Witherspoon is on the record as thinking the same.

“It’s exciting because I had a good year, but it could be a lot better,” Witherspoon told reporters during organized team activities in July. “That’s what coach keeps telling me every day. He’s like, ‘You had a good year, but you’ve got so much more potential, and I can’t wait to exploit that.'”

