Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Watch: Mariners’ Víctor Robles makes two excellent catches in CF

Aug 4, 2024, 3:30 PM | Updated: 5:32 pm

Seattle Mariners CF Victor Robles...

Victor Robles of the Seattle Mariners celebratesduring a 2024 game. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE – The emergence of Víctor Robles as an impactful bat in the Seattle Mariners’ lineup has quickly endeared him to fans, but it was his glovework that drew cheers Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Seattle Mariners Insider: Adjustments pay off for surging Mitch Haniger

Robles, who is currently filling in for injured center fielder Julio Rodríguez, made two great catches in a row during the seventh inning to help the Mariners remain just a swing away from tying 1-0 game. However, Seattle never caught back up in an eventual 6-0 loss.

The center fielder first made a ridiculous over-the-shoulder grab as he reached the warning track to rob Philadelphia catcher JT Realmuto of extra bases on a scorching 105.6 mph line drive with an expected batting average of .860, according to Baseball Savant.

On the very next pitch, Robles came in and made a sliding grab in center field to end the seventh inning on a soft flyball off the bat of slugging Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos.

After making each grab, Robles raised his arms and flashed the “No Fly Zone” signal that’s the trademark of the injured Rodríguez.

Robles has been a revelation since coming to Seattle after being waived by the Washington Nationals. In 35 games with the Mariners entering Sunday, Robles was slashing an impressive .349/.413/.530 with six doubles, three home runs, six RBIs and a 174 OPS+. He was also 10 for 10 in stolen base attempts.

More on Seattle Mariners

Gregory Santos to IL, plus other Seattle Mariners injury updates
• Mariners claim reliever off waivers from AL West rival
• How experts are grading Seattle Mariners trade deadline moves
• How much did Mariners give up at trade deadline?
• Insider explains why Seattle Mariners were winners at trade deadline
• Watch: Two M’s launch upper-deck HRs, Turner hits grand slam

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 82° | Low 58°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners OF Randy Arozarena...

Zac Hereth

Mariners Breakdown: Trade deadline adds making impact

The Seattle Mariners received some big contributions from their new bats during a series victory over the Phillies.

15 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners fall 6-0 to Phillies...

Daimon Eklund

Mariners shut down by Phillies’ Wheeler in 6-0 loss

Logan Gilbert delivered six strong innings, but the bullpen struggled and the Seattle Mariners couldn't figure out Philadelphia's ace.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners RF Mitch Haniger...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Insider: Adjustments pay off for surging Mitch Haniger

The veteran right fielder is starting to see results at the plate after near year-long struggles in his return to the Seattle Mariners.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger walkoff walk Philadelphia Phillies 2024...

Tim Booth

Mariners rally, walk off to beat Phillies 6-5 in 10 innings

Mitch Haniger drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 walkoff win over the Phillies.

20 hours ago

Texas Rangers Max Scherzer St. Louis Cardinals 2024...

Stephen Hawkins

AL West Check-In: Rangers ace Max Scherzer heading back to IL

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was placed on the injured list again, putting the injury-depleted Texas Rangers in more flux.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners reliever Yimi García...

Zac Hereth

Insider explains why Mariners were winners at trade deadline

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi weighs in on how the Seattle Mariners fared at this year's trade deadline.

1 day ago

Watch: Mariners’ Víctor Robles makes two excellent catches in CF