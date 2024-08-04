SEATTLE – The emergence of Víctor Robles as an impactful bat in the Seattle Mariners’ lineup has quickly endeared him to fans, but it was his glovework that drew cheers Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Robles, who is currently filling in for injured center fielder Julio Rodríguez, made two great catches in a row during the seventh inning to help the Mariners remain just a swing away from tying 1-0 game. However, Seattle never caught back up in an eventual 6-0 loss.

The center fielder first made a ridiculous over-the-shoulder grab as he reached the warning track to rob Philadelphia catcher JT Realmuto of extra bases on a scorching 105.6 mph line drive with an expected batting average of .860, according to Baseball Savant.

On the very next pitch, Robles came in and made a sliding grab in center field to end the seventh inning on a soft flyball off the bat of slugging Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos.

After making each grab, Robles raised his arms and flashed the “No Fly Zone” signal that’s the trademark of the injured Rodríguez.

Robles has been a revelation since coming to Seattle after being waived by the Washington Nationals. In 35 games with the Mariners entering Sunday, Robles was slashing an impressive .349/.413/.530 with six doubles, three home runs, six RBIs and a 174 OPS+. He was also 10 for 10 in stolen base attempts.

