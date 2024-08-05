It hasn’t been long, but the Seattle Mariners are already seeing positive early returns from their acquisitions at the MLB trade deadline.

Despite a shutout loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, the Mariners’ offense has looked completely different since adding slugging outfielder Randy Arozarena and veteran first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner.

Since the Mariners acquired Arozarena on July 24, they’re averaging 5.8 runs per game and have scored six or more in seven of nine contests. They entered Sunday with a 145 wRC+ as a team since the deal.

The new-found offensive prowess was on full display Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Seattle hung 10 runs on the Phillies and scored eight runs in the first two innings off rookie Tyler Philips, who was coming off a four-hit shutout against the American League-leading Cleveland Guardians. On Saturday, Seattle overcame a five-run deficit – something that seemed insurmountable just weeks ago – for a 6-5 win in 10 innings against the team with the best record in the NL.

Arozarena reached base three times and scored twice Friday, then hit a pair of doubles and scored two more runs the following day. The second of his doubles Saturday led off the sixth inning and started a four-run rally that tied the game.

Turner made the most of his T-Mobile Park debut and hit a grand slam that blew the game open Friday.

“There is spice to this to this team, this lineup and it comes from all different directions, but certainly the new guys that we brought in add something, and they’re all different,” Servais said after Saturday’s victory. “Certainly Randy’s got a different spice than JT does, but it’s rubbing off on guys.”

The addition of Turner has been meaningful for more than just what he’s done in games, too. Veteran Mitch Haniger gave Turner some of the credit for his recent success, and Servais had praise for the 39-year-old first baseman’s effect on the team.

“He’s got a plan and he totally commits to it, and I think it’s a great example for our other guys on this ballclub,” Servais said. “… Certainly he’s producing on the field, but it’s the constant talk and banter around the batting cage and the dugout, and it rubs off on other guys. We’re seeing it play out on a nightly basis.”

Woo-nderful sight

When healthy, Mariners starter Bryan Woo has been among the best in baseball. The “when healthy,” however, has been a big asterisk for the right-hander.

The 24-year-old Woo missed over a month with inflammation in his right elbow to start the season and spent another stint on the IL with a strained right hamstring just before the All-Star break, but his performance in Friday night’s 10-2 blowout win marked an encouraging milestone in his young career. Woo pitched a career-high seven innings, threw a season-high 92 pitches, struck out six and allowed zero runs on four hits and no walks.

Woo’s performance marked the 14th time a Seattle starter completed at least seven innings this season.

“It means a lot. It’s been a tough year watching the rest of the staff do what they’ve been doing and staying healthy and just being horses,” Woo said after the game. “That’s all I’m really trying to do is just contribute and be that for the team.”

It was just the second time the Cal Poly product had pitched into the seventh this season. In his previous five outings, Woo pitched into the sixth inning only once and went four or fewer innings four times. He last completed six innings in a start June 6.

“Finishing strong has definitely been not something I’ve been particularly great at this year,” Woo said. “So to be able to just finish the job and do that definitely was big, something I’m definitely going to hold in the back of my head and look back on and know that I can do that.”

Woo improved to 5-1 and lowered his ERA to 2.08.

“Really wanted to get the opportunity to get his pitch count up to about 90 tonight and he did,” Servais said Friday, “and (to) get through it the way he did, really happy for him.”

It was a career night for Woo, but it will also be worth monitoring how he recovers for his next start.

Who’s hot

• Veteran Mitch Haniger is showing signs of the player he was during his first stint with the Mariners. The right-handed hitting outfielder struggled for much of the first four months of the season, but he’s been heating up of late and came through in big moments against the Phillies. Haniger hit a solo home run and scored twice during Friday’s victory. He then reached base four times, homered again and worked a walk-off walk in the 10th inning for Saturday’s series-clinching win. He finished the series 4 for 10 with two homers, three RBIs, four runs scored and two walks.

• Closer Andrés Muñoz appeared in just one game during the series, a scoreless ninth inning Saturday, but continues to be as reliable as any high-leverage reliever in the league. Muñoz hasn’t allowed a run over his past 12 outings, and he also hasn’t surrendered a hit in his past 10. Since June 28, the hard-throwing right-hander has five saves, 12 strikeouts and has allowed one hit and zero runs over 12 1/3 innings.

Standings update

The Mariners (59-54) moved into sole possession of first place in the American League West and lead the Houston Astros (57-54) by one game. The Astros lost two of three to the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend. Seattle also gained one game on the third-place Texas Rangers (53-59), who now sit 5 1/2 back after losing two of three against the Boston Red Sox. The Astros and Rangers begin a three-game series Monday in Arlington, Texas.

A division title currently appears to be the Mariners’ best bet at making the playoffs, as they’re record would put them four games behind the Kansas City Royals (63-50) for the third and final AL wild card berth.

Up next for Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have the day off Monday before hosting the Detroit Tigers for a three-game set at T-Mobile Park. With the Astros and Rangers squaring off, Seattle has an opportunity to pad its lead over at least one of those teams while facing the struggling Tigers.

Detroit (53-60) is in fourth place in the AL Central and is just 3-9 in its past 12 games, including losses in six of its past seven. The Tigers rank 22nd in the league averaging 4.18 runs per game and 17th with a 4.01 ERA.

The series will be the first between the Mariners and Tigers this season. The clubs meet again in Detroit for three games starting Aug. 13.

