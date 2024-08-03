Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners claim reliever off waivers from AL West rival

Aug 2, 2024, 6:14 PM

Seattle Mariners claim Texas Rangers Jonathan Hernández off waivers 2024...

Jonathan Hernández pitches for the Texas Rangers in a 2024 game. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


The Seattle Mariners claimed 28-year-old right-handed reliever Jonathan Hernández off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Gregory Santos to IL, plus other Mariners injury updates

Hernández appeared in 26 games for the Rangers this season. He posted a 5.05 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 41 innings, with 36 strikeouts and 26 walks. He was designated for assignment by Texas on July 30.

Hernández has spent his entire pro career in the Rangers organization, ever since signing as an international free agent in 2013 out of the Dominican Republic. He made his MLB debut in 2019 and has appeared in 124 career games. He has a 4.18 career ERA in 150 2/3 innings over five seasons, with 147 strikeouts and 79 walks.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mariners designated right-handed reliever Brett de Geus for assignment. The 26-year-old made four appearances for Seattle in April, allowing one run and four hits in 3 1/3 innings. He spent the rest of the season in Triple-A Tacoma, where he logged a 6.60 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 30 innings.

In another roster move, the Mariners placed right-handed reliever Gregory Santos on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right bicep.

Seattle also announced that right-handed reliever JT Chargois reported to the club ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chargois was acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade-deadline deal on Tuesday.

