The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, so now we know what the makeup of the Seattle Mariners’ roster will be for the stretch run.

The Mariners added a quartet of experienced players to their big league roster, including one they hope can help lead the squad for multiple years in slugging left fielder Randy Arozarena.

Here’s how it all shook out when the dust settled:

Mariners receive Arozarena (from Rays), first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner (Blue Jays), relievers Yimi García (Blue Jays) and JT Chargois (Marlins), minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas (Mets), minor league catcher Andruw Salcedo (Reds) and cash.

Mariners trade away first baseman Ty France (to Reds), reliever Ryne Stanek (Mets), outfielder Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays), minor league outfielders Aidan Smith (Rays) and RJ Schreck (Blue Jays), minor league starting pitchers Brody Hopkins (Rays) and Will Schomberg (Marlins), minor league catcher Jacob Sharp (Blue Jays), a player to be named later (Rays) and cash.

Was that a good haul for Seattle at the deadline? And is it enough to put it over the top in the chase for the American League West crown? MLB Network insider Jon Morosi weighed in when he joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

“I thought the Mariners were one of the teams that won the deadline,” Morosi said. “I realize we had spent a lot of time talking about (Blue Jays first baseman) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the possibility of the Mariners getting him. Obviously, he ended up staying in Toronto. The Jays made a lot of other moves. I think that was maybe part of the reason why they kept Vlad, but I think Seattle did a really good job of incrementally upgrading this team.

“Did they make a blockbuster? Probably depends on how Arozarena plays over the balance of the season, but they got a little bit better in a number of ways, in a fashion that I think will really allow them to grow.”

Morosi highlighted the addition of Turner for the veteran presence the longtime major leaguer brings to the table. The Mariners have lacked that veteran voice to turn to in the lineup with Mitch Haniger and Mitch Garver struggling.

“He’s a great guy for a clubhouse,” Morosi said of Turner. “He really helps the team just get comfortable with each other and he’s been in the postseason a number of times (and) won a World Series.”

Morosi was also high on Seattle’s bullpen additions, which became more important with hard-throwing reliever Gregory Santos going on the injured list Friday.

“I think that you’re really fortunate in that regard that you’ve got Garcia and Chargois, who’s been around the league a lot and in some big spots over the course of his career,” he said.

A chance to fully settle in

If it seems like the Mariners’ lineup you’re watching is a completely different one than a year ago, well, it’s because it mostly is. As Morosi pointed out, eight of the 13 position players currently on the 26-man roster weren’t on the team last season.

That number should shrink with the eventual returns of center fielder Julio Rodríguez, shortstop J.P. Crawford and outfielder Dominic Canzone, but there has still been quite a bit of turnover over the course of a year.

“Having the trade deadline in the rearview mirror for a team that’s had this much turnover actually could be a really good thing,” Morosi said. “It could basically say, ‘Listen, we’re now going to be able to just settle in. This is our group. Let’s go.’ And I think Arozarena … (will) bring out another layer of Julio as well. He’s just fun.”

Another layer of Rodríguez would certainly be a welcomed addition for the team. It’s no secret that he is the key piece at the middle of it all.

“(They’re) not going to totally change the character of the team in such a way that it’s no longer Julio’s team, because it is,” Morosi said. “You signed him to be that player. He’s gotta play better down the stretch. I believe that he will. I believe J.P. Crawford’s gonna come back and make an impact. And if Julio is Julio, and if J.P. is J.P., this team has got an excellent chance to win the division.”

