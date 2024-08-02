One of the prevailing storylines that came out of the MLB trade deadline was the lack of movement of highly regarded prospects, which was evident with how the deadline transpired for the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle Mariners’ Dipoto on top prospects staying put at deadline

The Mariners were among the most active teams at the deadline, but did not deal any of the highest-ranked prospects in their touted farm system, which includes eight players ranked in Baseball America’s top 100 and six in MLB Pipeline’s. That wasn’t unique to Seattle, though, as none of Baseball America’s top 100 were moved.

So who ended up being the best prospect dealt at the trade deadline? There’s differing opinions, but one MLB writer thinks that prospect came from the Mariners’ farm system. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel ranked the top prospects who changed organizations, and former Mariners minor-leaguer Aidan Smith topped the list.

Smith, an outfielder selected in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, was one of the three players (one of whom has yet to be named) traded to acquire slugging left fielder Randy Arozarena from the Rays. Here’s what McDaniel had to say about Smith:

Smith shows above-average to plus pitch selection, in-game power, speed and arm strength with a center/right field fit depending on how he develops defensively. His bat-to-ball ability is just OK, but he looks like a starter with some upside: yet another arrow-up prep position player drafted by the Mariners.

McDaniel gives Smith a Future Value rating of 50, which equates to an everyday big leaguer.

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto also mentioned that both Seattle and Tampa Bay had thought highly of Smith in an interview with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk after the deadline.

“The fact that no one on the top-100 list from Baseball America was traded has been broadcast over the last 24 hours, but we traded a player we thought was inside our top ten, and eight of our top ten prospects are on those lists,” Dipoto said. “We thought Aidan Smith was among that group and so did the Rays, frankly.”

In 77 games with High-A Modesto this season, Smith slashed .284/.402/.470 with 26 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 42 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, 52 walks and 87 strikeouts.

Right-handed starter Brody Hopkins, another piece of the Arozarena trade, checked in at No. 8 on the list. He received a 45 FV, which projects as a fourth or fifth starter in the majors. Here’s McDaniel’s take on Hopkins:

Hopkins was a pop-up pitcher in the 2023 spring at Winthrop, where the 6-foot-4 righty was a primary center fielder who dabbled on the mound. Teams liked his upside as a mid-90s arm with a plus-flashing sweeper and usable changeup, making him a sixth-round pick. … Hopkins is sitting 94-96 and hitting 99 mph as a starter with far better surfaces stats than he had last year in college, so it’s safe to say things have clicked quicker than expected. He may still be a late-inning reliever or multi-inning player, but his plus stuff will play in any role.

In 18 starts with Modesto, Hopkins posted a 2.90 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 4-3 record with 95 strikeouts and just two home runs allowed over 83 2/3 innings.

Seattle was one of three teams, along with the Dodgers and Astros, to trade two players in the top 10 of McDaniel’s rankings.

Outfielder Jonatan Clase, who was traded to the Blue Jays in the deal for reliever Yimi García, checked in at No. 26 with a 40 FV. Here’s what was said about Clase:

Clase is an 80-grade runner who made his big league debut this season and isn’t that refined but is at least a solid fourth outfielder.

