SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Report: Seahawks receive positive update on injured QB Geno Smith

Aug 2, 2024, 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:40 am

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith...

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during a 2024 practice. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly received positive news about banged-up starting quarterback Geno Smith.

Bump: A Seattle Seahawks position battle that deserves more attention

Results on the MRI Smith underwent for hip and knee issues that kept him out of the past two days of training camp revealed no significant damage, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on social media Friday.

“He shouldn’t miss any time,” a source told Schefter.

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Tuesday that Smith “got banged up a little bit” at practice.

Smith, 33, has looked sharp in camp thus far and quieted any questions about his status as Seattle’s starter this fall. He’s entering his sixth season with the Seahawks and third as the lead signal caller.

He was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year after completing a league-best 69.8% of his throws for over 4,000 yards, 30 TDs, 11 interceptions in 2022. Smith completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He also led the NFL with four fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives in 2023.

With Smith out the past two days, offseason trade acquisition Sam Howell ran the first-team offense in practice. The 23-year-old Howell had an up-and-down opening to camp, but reports indicated he looked better running the first-team offense with Smith sidelined. Howell is the favorite to claim the backup role behind Smith, although veteran P.J. Walker remains in the mix.

Report: Seahawks receive positive update on injured QB Geno Smith