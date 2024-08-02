How did the Seattle Mariners do with their additions at the MLB trade deadline?

The troubling trend developing for the Seattle Mariners

Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton shares his thoughts on the deadline and more in the latest Bob’s Baseball Breakdown. Here’s the questions Stelton answers this week:

• What grade do the Mariners deserve for their trade deadline moves?

• How surprising were the leaguewide lack of moves featuring big names?

• What stood out from Seattle’s offense during a 4-2 road trip?

• Which injury is most concerning for the Mariners?

