Bob’s Baseball Breakdown: How did Mariners fare at the trade deadline?

Aug 1, 2024, 6:49 PM

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

How did the Seattle Mariners do with their additions at the MLB trade deadline?

The troubling trend developing for the Seattle Mariners

Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton shares his thoughts on the deadline and more in the latest Bob’s Baseball Breakdown. Here’s the questions Stelton answers this week:

• What grade do the Mariners deserve for their trade deadline moves?

• How surprising were the leaguewide lack of moves featuring big names?

• What stood out from Seattle’s offense during a 4-2 road trip?

• Which injury is most concerning for the Mariners?

Find a new Bob’s Baseball Breakdown every Thursday on SeattleSports.com. Tune in to Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2-6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle sports app.

More on Seattle Mariners and the trade deadline

How experts are grading Mariners trade deadline moves
Mariners Trade Deadline Tracker: Keep up on every move
• Mariners’ Dipoto on top prospects staying put at deadline
• Drayer: Mariners navigated thin market for deadline adds
• A closer look at Mariners trade acquisition Justin Turner
Passan: What Arozarena, Turner, García bring to Mariners

