Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

AL West Check-In: Angels star Mike Trout out for season

Aug 1, 2024, 3:41 PM

AL West Check-In: Mike Trout out for season...

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout during a 2024 game. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star center fielder Mike Trout needs a second surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, ending another injury-marred campaign for the three-time MVP.

AL West Check-In: Astros net ex-Mariner Yusei Kikuchi in deal with Blue Jays

Trout said Thursday in a social media post that an MRI revealed the new meniscus tear. He previously had surgery on May 3 to repair the meniscus and had been working toward a return before his rehab was shut down on Tuesday.

“After months of hard work, I was devastated (Wednesday) when an MRI showed a tear in my meniscus that will require surgery again — ending my hopes of returning this season,” Trout posted.

“Playing and competing is a huge part of my life. This is equally as heartbreaking and frustrating for me as it is for you, the fans. I understand that I may have disappointed many, but believe me, I will do everything I can to come back even stronger.”

AL West Standings

Trout batted .220 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 29 games this season for the Angels, who are fourth in the AL West with little chance at a playoff berth.

The AL MVP in 2014, 2016 and 2019 and an 11-time All-Star, the 32-year-old Trout has been limited by a series of injuries over the past four years. He hasn’t played more than 119 games in any of the past five seasons. He was limited to 36 games in 2021 and 82 last year.

Trout is making $37.1 million in the sixth year of a 12-year, $426.5 million contract and will earn that salary in each of the next six seasons.

How experts are grading Seattle Mariners trade deadline moves

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 88° | Low 60°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena Chicago White Sox 2024...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Bob’s Baseball Breakdown: How did Mariners fare at the trade deadline?

Wyman and Bob co-host Bob Stelton answers four important questions about the Seattle Mariners in the latest Bob's Baseball Breakdown.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners utilityman Dylan Moore...

Zac Hereth

The troubling trend developing for the Mariners

A tough month of July for the Seattle Mariners featured an uncharacteristic string of seven straight losses in one-run games.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners lose 3-2 in extras to Boston Red Sox...

Maureen Mullen

Mariners end road trip with 3-2 loss to Red Sox in extras

Rafael Devers delivered the game-winning hit in the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners lost 3-2 to the Boston Red Sox.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners trade deadline grades...

SeattleSports.com Staff

How experts are grading Mariners trade deadline moves

A look at how the Seattle Mariners' trade deadline moves were graded by other publications, including ESPN and The Athletic.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Jerry Dipoto...

Zac Hereth

Mariners’ Dipoto on top prospects staying put at deadline

The Seattle Mariners were one of many teams who didn't trade away their highest-regarded prospects at the deadline.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners OF Randy Arozarena...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Mariners Trade Deadline Tracker: Keep up on every move

A glance at each deal made by the Seattle Mariners at the MLB trade deadline, with links to full stories and additional coverage.

2 days ago

AL West Check-In: Angels star Mike Trout out for season