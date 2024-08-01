Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Ex-UW coach Kalen DeBoer starts first fall camp with Alabama

Aug 1, 2024, 3:26 PM

Kalen DeBoer...

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks with media after a July 31, 2024 practice. (Vasha Hunter/Associated Press)

(Vasha Hunter/Associated Press)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JOHN ZENOR


The Associated Press

Alabama opened fall camp with a morning practice, for anybody keeping track of every little change from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer.

Did Kalen DeBoer realize what he was getting into at Alabama?

It’s going to be a hot topic for a while, after all.

The Crimson Tide’s first practice Wednesday came a month to the day before DeBoer’s debut Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky. And it was completed before lunch, a departure from Saban’s normal afternoon practices.

It’s hardly the most notable change from life under a coach who added six national championships to Alabama’s coffers. Just one example of the adjustments after 17 seasons under Saban.

DeBoer, meanwhile, is still acclimating to summer Alabama weather after coming from Washington.

“Welcome to the South, for me in particular,” DeBoer said, noting the steamy heat. “It hit us here on Practice One. The guys grinded through it. They kept getting stronger as the day went on, which is what you want to see. They kept their spirits high through the very last rep.”

The defending Southeastern Conference champions returned to work with quarterback Jalen Milroe leading the way, and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor back in place after briefly transferring to Iowa. The expectations remain the same, even without Saban, though expansion to a 12-team playoff will take some of the pressure off DeBoer’s first season.

The roster’s most talked-about newcomer, freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams, went through his first practice in Tuscaloosa. The five-star prospect, who decommitted after Saban retired from coaching, was brought back into the fold by DeBoer & Co. at a position where reinforcements were needed.

Williams is still a youngster who reclassified to enroll a year early and won’t turn 18 until next February.

“You want every play to be amazing, explosive, but you just want him lining up right, doing the fundamental things, making the easy plays,” DeBoer said. “And then because of his ability the big ones will come. When you’re out there running good routes, catch the ball, accelerate out with good ball security.

“You find those consistent fundamentals and you stack days and those plays we know he is capable of making will happen.”

It’s a storyline throughout a team working with a new coaching staff, even for those who were in the fold for spring practices.

There are transfers who are in the mix for starting jobs, including safety Keon Sabb (Michigan) and Washington imports in center Parker Brailsford and wide receiver Germie Bernard.

First things first: Getting used to morning practices and the need to start getting food and hydration early.

“I think they underestimate just the fuel they’ve got to get in their bodies, which leads to cramping and things like that,” DeBoer said. “So they’ll learn from it. That’s part of this process.”

It’s just a little different from Saban’s much-talked about Process.

Kalen DeBoer emotional about leaving UW Huskies at Bama intro

UW Huskies

UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch...

Tim Booth

UW Huskies enter new era after offseason of change

From the coaching staff to the players, there's a bevy new faces on Montlake this fall for the UW Huskies.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Jedd Fisch spring press conference 2024...

Christian Caple

Jedd Fisch hints imminent surge for UW’s 2025 recruiting class

UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch said he doesn't expect a slow end of July or August on the recruiting trail.

3 days ago

Former UW Huskies QB Jake Haener...

Brett Martel

Former UW Huskies QB diagnosed with cancer, remains at camp

Ex-UW Huskies QB Jake Haener is balancing a recent skin cancer diagnosis with his effort to secure a backup role with the New Orleans Saints.

4 days ago

New UW Huskies RB Jonah Coleman...

Christian Caple

New RB Jonah Coleman already key leader for UW Huskies

The Arizona transfer was the UW Huskies' lone offensive representative at their first-ever Big Ten media day.

5 days ago

UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch...

Michael Marot

Much change for UW, Michigan since national title game

The UW Huskies shared the field with Michigan at Big Ten media day for the first time since their title game tilt.

7 days ago

UW Huskies Jacob Eason Seattle Seahawks...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies product Jacob Eason signs with Packers

The Green Bay Packers have signed former UW Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason to give them a third signal-caller to participate in training camp workouts.

9 days ago

Ex-UW coach Kalen DeBoer starts first fall camp with Alabama