The Seattle Seahawks made a pair of new additions Wednesday.

The Seahawks signed undrafted rookies running back Kairee Robinson and defensive tackle Rodney Mathews. Seattle released recently signed RB Ricky Person Jr. with an injury settlement and linebacker Easton Gibbs to clear room on the 90-man roster.

Robinson, a San Jose State product, averaged 7.0 yards per carry while rushing for 1,194 yards and 18 touchdowns and was a first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection for the Spartans in 2023. In 54 games during his four-year college career, he rushed for 2,713 yards and 31 TDs and added 709 yards and five TDs on 90 receptions.

Matthews, an Ohio product, started 12 of 13 games and totaled 20 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss, one interception and one-half sack in his final season with the Bobcats. In 41 career games, the 6-foot-1, 311-pound Mathews had 71 tackles, 14 1/2 tackles for loss and three sacks. He was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers but released in May.

The Seahawks signed Person in the offseason after a solid season with the UFL champion Birmingham Stallions. Person rushed for 297 yards and six TDs for the Stallions and broke out for 102 yards on 13 carries during league title game.

Gibbs, signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Wyoming, had 109 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in his final collegiate campaign with the Cowboys.

