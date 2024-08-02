Win Two VIP Tickets to the Seattle Front Row Card Show at DoubleTree Hotel in SeaTac!

Seattle Sports is excited to offer you a chance to win two VIP weekend tickets to the Seattle Front Row Card Show! This fantastic event, taking place on August 17th and 18th at the DoubleTree Hotel in SeaTac, will showcase 150 tables filled with cards, comics, and collectibles.

Whether you’re a fan of sports cards (including baseball, football, basketball, hockey, soccer, racing, boxing, and UFC), trading card games (such as Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh, and MetaZoo), comic books (Marvel, DC Comics, indie), or other collectibles like Star Wars items, original artwork, action figures, Funko Pops, toys, video games, movie posters, sports memorabilia, and autographs, there’s something for everyone at this show. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity!

Enter below starting Monday, August 5th through Sunday, August 11th. If you want to guarantee your attendance, you can buy tickets early for a discount here: