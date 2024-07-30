Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners continue series with Red Sox

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners make roster moves in hours before trade deadline

Jul 30, 2024, 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:05 pm

Seattle Mariners Johnathan Diaz Chicago White Sox June 11 start...

Jhonathan Diaz of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Chicago White Sox on June 11. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners announced several roster moves at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, just over two hours before the 3 p.m. MLB trade deadline.

Mariners Trade Deadline Tracker: Keep up on every move

Veteran first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner, who the Mariners acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, will report to the club ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Seattle also recalled left-handed pitcher Jhonathan Díaz from Triple-A Tacoma. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mariners optioned first baseman Tyler Locklear and lefty reliever Gabe Speier to Triple-A Tacoma. Those moves put the club’s 40-man roster at 39 players.

Shortly after Seattle announced the roster moves, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic posted on social media at 1 p.m. that the Mariners were acquiring reliever JT Chargois from the Miami Marlins.

The 39-year-old Turner gives the Mariners a proven bat and veteran presence. Over the course of his 16-year MLB career, the former two-time All-Star has a .286 batting average and a .823 OPS. His stats have dipped the past two seasons, but he still has a 106 OPS+ this year. And he’s been swinging a hot bat lately, hitting .301 with an .800 OPS since June 1.

Díaz is being called up for the third time this season. His lone appearance for the Mariners this year was a start against the Chicago White Sox on June 11, when he allowed three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. In Tacoma this season, the 27-year-old Díaz has a 3.88 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 95 strikeouts and 42 walks in 97 1/3 innings.

Locklear, who made his MLB debut on June 9, batted .156 with two homers and a double in 45 at-bats over two stints at the big-league level this season. He is ranked  No. 88 prospect in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects.

Speier came off the injured list on July 19 after being sidelined seven weeks with a left rotator cuff strain. He has made three appearances since then, allowing two runs and two hits in 3 1/3 innings. After a breakout year in 2023, he has struggled to a 5.95 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 19 2/3 innings this season.

More on Seattle Mariners and the trade deadline

• Mariners strike deal with Marlins, reunite with veteran reliever
• Passan: What Arozarena, Turner, García bring to Mariners
• Justin Turner adds needed ‘presence’ to Seattle Mariners lineup
• A closer look at Mariners trade acquisition Justin Turner
• Seattle Mariners trade DFA’d first baseman Ty France to Reds

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Partly Sunny
High 74° | Low 60°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners trade for JT Chargois...

Zac Hereth

Mariners strike deal with Marlins, reunite with veteran reliever

The Seattle Mariners acquire right-handed reliever JT Chargois from the Miami Marlins for a right-handed pitching prospect.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena Chicago White Sox 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Passan: What Arozarena, Turner, García bring to Mariners

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan explains what trade acquisitions Randy Arozarena, Yimi García and Justin Turner bring to the Seattle Mariners.

6 hours ago

New Houston Astros LHP Yusei Kikuchi...

The Associated Press

AL West Check-In: Astros net ex-Mariner Yusei Kikuchi in deal with Blue Jays

The Houston Astros sent three prospects to Toronto as they look to bolster their pitching staff for the AL West title chase.

18 hours ago

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox...

The Associated Press

Logan Gilbert struggles as Mariners fall to Red Sox 14-7

The Seattle Mariners' All-Star pitcher allows seven runs in a disastrous third inning in a 14-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners OF Randy Arozarena...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Mariners Trade Deadline Tracker: Keep up on every move

A glance at each deal made by the Seattle Mariners at the MLB trade deadline, with links to full stories and additional coverage.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner...

Zac Hereth

Justin Turner adds needed ‘presence’ to Mariners lineup

Seattle Mariners broadcaster Ryan Rowland-Smith weighs in on the acquisition of first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner.

23 hours ago

Mariners make roster moves in hours before trade deadline