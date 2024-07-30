Close
Blue 88: The upside potential for Seahawks WR Jake Bobo

BROCK AND SALK

Blue 88: The upside potential for Seahawks WR Jake Bobo

Jul 30, 2024, 3:36 PM | Updated: 3:47 pm

Seattle Seahawks WR Jake Bobo...

Jake Bobo of the Seattle Seahawks prior to a 2023 game. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

Second-year Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo was the talk of training camp Monday.

Former Seattle Seahawks first-round pick retires

Bobo made the play of day, using every bit of his 6-foot-4 frame to fully extend for an impressive diving touchdown catch. You can see the play below.

The play highlighted the capabilities of the big-bodied receiver’s game, and it led to former Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard discussing what exactly the upside is for Bobo in the NFL Tuesday during Blue 88 on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“I think at his best – and we saw it in little blips (last season) – a red-zone difference-maker,” Huard said. “He’s not gonna run away from you. He’s gonna do the dirty work.”

The UCLA product has become a bit of a fan favorite in Seattle. Bobo fits the bill of an underdog despite measuring in at 6-4 and 207 pounds. He went undrafted out of college and ran a 4.99-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. That lack of speed made many doubt whether or not the 25 year old could continue playing at the next level, but he carved out a solid role with the Seahawks during his rookie campaign.

“(From the 20-yard line to the 20-yard line), he can catch a slant, and (if the defense is) playing zone, he’s gonna get to the right spot,” Huard said. “He can do all of those things, but he’s never going to put a fear of God into that defense.”

Bobo hauled in 19 receptions on 25 targets for 196 yards and two TDs and added a rushing score last season. Four of his targets came in the red zone, which resulted in a pair of TD receptions. He also played 30% of the team’s snaps on special teams, according to Pro Football Reference.

“You get to the red zone and you prove time and again that even if you’re covered, you’re not covered because you’re that long, because your ball skills are that unique, you become a guy that an offensive coordinator will create matchups for,” Huard said.

The Seahawks are under new leadership on offense with Ryan Grubb taking over the reins as coordinator. Grubb, in his first season as an NFL coach, had plenty of success exploiting matchups during two seasons leading one of the nation’s top passing attacks with the UW Huskies.

“We know that Ryan Grubb’s system is all about creating the matchups,” Huard said. “(Bobo needs to) be an absolute demon on special teams, which he was last year, be a willing blocker in every phase, which he was last year and will this year, and then in these red-zone reps during training camp and in the preseason – capitalize on every last opportunity.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

Blue 88: The upside potential for Seahawks WR Jake Bobo