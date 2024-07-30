The Seattle Mariners have been busy ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Last Thursday night, they kicked things off by acquiring outfield slugger Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays. On Friday, they added hard-throwing reliever Yimi García from the Toronto Blue Jays. And on Monday, they got veteran first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner in another deal with Toronto.

During his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday morning, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shared his thoughts on what those three additions bring to the Mariners.

OF Randy Arozarena

Arozarena adds a much-needed impact bat to the Mariners’ struggling lineup. Over his four seasons in the majors, the 29-year-old slugger is batting .257 with a 124 OPS+. He had a rough first two months this season, but is hitting .296 with a .935 OPS since June 1.

Arozarena, who was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2021 and an All-Star in 2023, has developed a reputation for shining in big moments.

Arozarena went on a tear during the Rays’ run to the World Series in 2020, batting .377 with 10 home runs in 20 games that postseason. In 33 career postseason games with Tampa Bay, he hit a scorching .336/.414/.690 with 11 homers and a 1.104 OPS. According to Opta Stats, his .690 career postseason slugging percentage is the third-highest in MLB history among hitters with at least 100 postseason plate appearances, trailing only Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Arozarena also starred for Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

“He is not scared by spotlight,” Passan said. “He is not scared by important games. He is not scared by anything. And that lack of fear, it can be a detriment for players sometimes, right? But Randy Arozarena has the ability to channel all of his energies toward the right things. And I think he needs to be in the middle of something that matters for him to extract the most out of himself. And suddenly, he’s in the middle of something that really matters.”

Arozarena also brings a level of energy that Passan thinks will benefit the Mariners.

“Randy’s a cool guy,” Passan said. “You know how some people just have like that natural thing about them? He has that in spades. And I think he’s going to be really good for this organization. They needed somebody with a little bit of that swagger and they needed somebody with some of that personality, especially with Julio (Rodríguez) out right now. Those two in the same outfield is going to be fun.”

RHP Yimi García

García is thought to have been one of the top relievers on the trade market. The 33-year-old right-hander sports a rare six-pitch mix, including a fastball that averages 96.6 mph, according to Statcast.

He has posted elite numbers this season, recording a 2.53 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with 44 strikeouts and just eight walks in 32 innings. He has a 36.4% strikeout rate, which ranks seventh among all relievers with at least 30 innings pitched

“He is like sneaky really good,” Passan said. “I think you guys are going to enjoy watching him pitch. Strikes out a lot of guys, moves really fast on the mound, really good stuff. He will fit at the back end of that ‘pen really well.”

1B/DH Justin Turner

The 39-year-old Turner gives the Mariners another proven bat. Over the course of his 16-year MLB career, the former two-time All-Star has a .286 batting average and a .823 OPS. His stats have dipped the past two seasons, but he still has a 106 OPS+ this year. And he’s been swinging a hot bat lately, hitting .301 with an .800 OPS since June 1.

Turner’s power has declined, as he has just six homers this season. But he is still skilled at reaching base, sporting a .351 on-base percentage that ranks No. 31 out of 144 qualified MLB hitters.

“Justin Turner is not going to be slugging 30 home runs, but one thing he can do and has always done is take really good at-bats,” Passan said. “And as long as he doesn’t fall prey to some of the pressing I think that has plagued this Mariners’ offense this year, where everybody feels like he has to do something because nobody’s doing anything – he knows better than that.”

Turner also brings a strong veteran presence and playoff pedigree. In 86 career postseason games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he batted .270 with 13 homers and an .830 OPS.

“Everywhere he’s gone, he has been beloved and has been a really good leader,” Passan said. “And I think something that this Mariners clubhouse could use a little bit more of is that veteran leadership. And the idea that you have someone who has been there, who is absolutely tested in October and has stepped up to the test year after year after year, and knows what it takes – it’s not going to be the difference necessarily between the Mariners making the playoffs and them not, (or) between them going to the Division Series and a League Championship Series and World Series potentially.

“But it’s one of those small, incremental things that if you get a few of those and keep adding them up, that’s where something special happens.”

