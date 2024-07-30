Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners continue series with Red Sox

BROCK AND SALK

Advanced stat shows value of Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Jul 30, 2024, 8:20 AM | Updated: 8:27 am

Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks NFL Draft...

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks during a 2023 game. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The price for a good quarterback in the NFL is high and always rising, which is why the Seattle Seahawks appear to be in a good position with Geno Smith.

How concerning is Abraham Lucas’ status for Seahawks?

Massive quarterback contracts have made headlines this offseason with a trio of talented signal-callers from the 2020 draft inking lucrative deals. The most recent were Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Green Bay’s Jordan Love each signing four-year deals worth over $200 million each on Friday. Love’s deal, worth an average of $55 million a season, tied him with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence for the highest average annual value among NFL players, per Spotrac. Tagovailoa is now fourth. Meanwhile, Smith is tied for 35th in $25 million.

With those deals in mind, former Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard highlighted an advanced stat shared by football analyst Warren Sharp that shows the value Smith brings to Seattle. Sharp listed the rate of incompletions caused by inaccurate passes on throws traveling 10-plus yards by the league’s quarterbacks in 2023, with a minimum of 200 attempts. Smith was at the bottom of the list at 21.6%.

“It’s good to be last in this stat,” Huard said.

The 33-year-old Smith ranked just ahead of former UW Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (22.2%) and nearly 3% above three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes (24.5%).

“His command, his accuracy – which has been off the charts the last week at camp, got people in that building excited – those next-level numbers are pretty good,” Huard said.

What also stood out to Huard was that Love checked at the sixth-highest rate at 36.2%, Lawrence seventh-highest at 36.1% and Tagovailoa was also well above Smith at 34.3%.

“Geno Smith, I’ll continue to say it, I think he’s got a chance to surprise,” Huard said. “On a return on investment compared to these dudes making that money, it is an incredible, incredible return on what they’re paying him.”

Listen to Blue 88 with former Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard at this link or in the audio player in the story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Why it’s so important Seattle Seahawks’ veteran LBs are healthy for camp
• Seattle Seahawks bring back former second-round pick
• Love relishes simplicity, security of 3-year extension with Seattle Seahawks
• Seattle Seahawks Training Camp: Brock’s pick to be a surprise player
• Salk’s takeaways from Day 1 of Seattle Seahawks training camp

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Top 25 Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks (#9): DL Dre’Mont Jones

The Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM continues their annual Top 25 Most Intriguing Seahawks list heading into the 2024 season. Coming in at #9, defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones. After signing a big contract before the 2023 season, what can we expect from Jones in Mike Macdonald’s defense? For more Seahawks coverage […]

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks WR Jake Bobo...

Zac Hereth

Blue 88: The upside potential for Seahawks WR Jake Bobo

Former NFL QB Brock Huard discusses how second-year Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo can make an impact.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena Chicago White Sox 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Passan: What Arozarena, Turner, García bring to Mariners

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan explains what trade acquisitions Randy Arozarena, Yimi García and Justin Turner bring to the Seattle Mariners.

7 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Top 25 Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks (#10): QB Geno Smith

The Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM continues their annual Top 25 Most Intriguing Seahawks list heading into the 2024 season. Coming in at #10, quarterback Geno Smith. Geno enters his third season as the Seahawks starting quarterback, can he take the next step to ‘elite status’ in Ryan Grubb’s offense? For […]

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks OL George Fant spills the beans on his first 1-on-1 drill

Seattle Seahawks OL George Fant shared an interesting story with The Brock & Salk Show regarding his first 1-on-1 drill as a Seahawks. The story is worth a listen in itself! Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports App, […]

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: The Los Angeles Rams really did want DT Byron Murphy II

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer joined The Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, where he dropped a little nugget that the Los Angeles Rams did, in fact, want to select DT Byron Murphy II during the 2024 NFL Draft. Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekdays from 6 a.m. – […]

1 day ago

Advanced stat shows value of Seahawks QB Geno Smith