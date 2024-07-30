Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners Trade Deadline Tracker: Keep up on every move

Jul 29, 2024, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

Seattle Mariners OF Randy Arozarena...

Randy Arozarena of the Seattle Mariners celebrates scoring a run during a 2024 game. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

As they look to bolster their roster for a push at the American League West crown, the Seattle Mariners have been one of the busiest teams ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. Seattle has already made five trades, highlighted by the acquisitions of outfielder Randy Arozarena, right-handed reliever Yimi García and designated hitter/corner infielder Justin Turner.

Seattle Mariners to host first Sunday Night Baseball game in 20 years

Below is a summary of all five trades, with links to additional coverage. This article will be updated if other moves are made.

Mariners-Rays trade (July 25)

MARINERS GET: OF Randy Arozarena
RAYS GET: OF Aidan Smith, RHP Brody Hopkins, player to be named later

The Mariners kicked off their flurry of moves by landing a much-needed impact bat for their struggling lineup. The 29-year-old Arozarena had a rough start to the season, hitting just .158 through May 31. However, the right-handed slugger has been trending in the right direction lately, slashing .284/.397/.507 with a .903 OPS between June 1 and the July 25 trade. Arozarena, the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year and an All-Star in 2023, is career .256 hitter with a 123 career OPS+. He is under club control through 2026 and carries an $8.1 million salary this season. Seattle gave up a pair of prospects in Smith and Hopkins. Smith, a 20-year-old outfielder, was previously ranked by MLB.com as the Mariners’ No. 12 prospect. Hopkins, a 22-year-old right-hander, was previously the organization’s No. 22 prospect. Full story >>

Drayer: 6 observations on Mariners’ trade for Randy Arozarena

Opposing View: What Randy Arozarena brings to the Mariners

Mariners-Blue Jays trade (July 26)

MARINERS GET: RHP Yimi García
• BLUE JAYS GET: OF Jonatan Clase, C Jacob Sharp

Seattle bolstered its bullpen by adding one of the top relievers thought to be available at the deadline. In 29 games with Toronto, García posted a 2.70 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and struck out 42 batters over 30 innings. The 33 year old recently spent a month on the injured list with right elbow soreness, but he’s been a durable pitcher out of the bullpen throughout his career with at least 57 2/3 innings pitched in each season since 2019, excluding the 60-game 2020 season. García, a hard-throwing right-hander who features six pitches, is in the final year of a three-year, $16 million deal, earning $6 million this season. Clase, a 22-year-old outfielder, was previously ranked as the Mariners’ No. 10 prospect. Sharp, a 22-year-old catcher, was an unranked prospect in Seattle’s farm system. Full story >>

Mariners-Mets trade (July 26)

MARINERS GET: OF Rhylan Thomas
• METS GET: RHP Ryne Stanek

The Mariners dealt Stanek to the Mets just hours after acquiring García from Toronto. Stanek, a 33-year-old reliever, played a key role as high-leverage reliever for Seattle. The right-hander posted a run of 15 scoreless outings in 16 appearances from May 28 to June 28, but had struggled since. In his next nine appearances before the trade, Stanek allowed seven runs over 6 2/3 innings. Thomas, a 24-year-old outfielder, was previously ranked as the Mets’ No. 30 prospect. He has a .265/.318/.387 slash line over 74 games in the minor leagues this season. Full story >>

Mariners-Blue Jays trade (July 29)

MARINERS GET: DH/1B Justin Turner, cash considerations
• BLUE JAYS GET: OF RJ Schreck

The Mariners added another proven bat in acquiring the 39-year-old Turner, a two-time All-Star who has a strong track of production. Over his 16-year MLB career, the right-handed slugger has a .286/.363/.460 slash line for a .823 OPS. During his time with the Dodgers from 2014 through 2022, he posted nine consecutive seasons with at least a 120 OPS+. His stats have dipped the past two years, but he still had a 114 OPS+ with Boston last season and a 106 OPS+ with Toronto this season. He’s batting .254/.349/.371 with six homers and a .720 OPS this year, including a .301 average and an .800 OPS since June 1. It’s a definite win-now acquisition for the M’s, given Turner’s age and him being on a one-year deal. Seattle dealt Schreck, a 24-year-old outfielder who was previously ranked by MLB.com as the organization’s No. 29 prospect. Full story >>

A closer look at Mariners trade acquisition Justin Turner

Justin Turner adds needed ‘presence’ to Mariners lineup

Mariners-Reds trade (July 29)

MARINERS GET: C Andruw Salcedo
• REDS GET: INF Ty France, cash considerations

After designating him for assignment last week, the Mariners officially parted ways with France. The 30-year-old first baseman had been mired in another rough season at the plate, batting just .224/.313/.351 with eight home runs and a career-low .664 OPS. France was an All-Star in 2022 after a promising first one and a half seasons in Seattle, but he struggled ever since a midseason injury that year. The Mariners received a 21-year-old catching prospect in Salcedo, who has spent most of this season on the Reds’ development list. Full story >>

Mariners Trade Deadline Tracker: Keep up on every move