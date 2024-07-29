Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners to host first Sunday Night Baseball game in 20 years

Jul 29, 2024, 12:47 PM

Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Park April 2024...

The sun sets during a Seattle Mariners game at T-Mobile Park in 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

For the first time in two decades, the Seattle Mariners will host ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

How Víctor Robles has become a revelation for Mariners

ESPN announced last Friday that the Mariners’ Aug. 11 game against the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park will be broadcast nationally at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday Night Baseball. The game was originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

It will mark the first Sunday Night Baseball game at T-Mobile Park since June 6, 2004, when the Mariners rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-4 walkoff win over the Chicago White Sox. Jolbert Cabrera drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home the winning run.

The last time the Mariners were on Sunday Night Baseball was July 31, 2016, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Seattle lost that game 7-6 in 12 innings after blowing an early 6-0 lead. The Cubs rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth and walked off in the 12th on a two-strike, RBI squeeze bunt by pitcher Jon Lester.

The Mariners (56-51) are currently in a virtual tie with the Houston Astros atop the American League West standings.

The Mets (55-50) are third in the NL East and currently hold the third and final spot in the NL’s muddled wild-card race. New York was 24-35 in early June, but has since gone 31-15 to climb into the playoff picture.

A month ago, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan identified Mets slugger Pete Alonso as the ideal trade target for the Mariners. However, the Mets’ recent surge lifted them from likely sellers to buyers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.

