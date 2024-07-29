Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners acquire Justin Turner in deal with Blue Jays

Jul 29, 2024

BY ZAC HERETH


The Seattle Mariners are continuing to add to their struggling offense as they gear up for a push at the American League West crown.

Seattle Mariners to host first Sunday Night Baseball game in 20 years

The Mariners acquired veteran infielder Justin Turner and cash considerations from the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league outfielder RJ Schreck, the team announced Monday.

“Justin has been one of the most productive corner infield bats in the league for over a decade,” Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said. “With his track record at the plate and extensive experience in the postseason, he is a valuable addition to both our lineup and clubhouse.”

Turner, a two-time All-Star who won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020, is a definite win-now acquisition for the Mariners. The 39 year old is on a one-year deal he signed with Toronto in the offseason, and he turns 40 in November. He has a long track record of hitting in the majors and has put together solid 2024.

In 89 games with Toronto this season, Turner is slashing .254/.349/.371 with 16 doubles, six home runs, 31 RBIs, 39 walks and 60 strikeouts. He’s been particularly hot of late. Over his past 30 games, he has a .314/.423/.422 slash line with with two home runs, 10 RBIs, 16 walks and 22 strikeouts. The majority of Turner’s playing time has come as a designated hitter in 2024, but he’s also played first and third base this season, as well as second base in past years.

In 1,628 games since debuting in 2009, Turner holds a career .286/.363/.460 slash line with 340 doubles, 193 home runs and 790 RBIs.

Schreck, 24, was a ninth-round pick in the 2023 draft. He’s the No. 29 prospect in the Mariners’ organization, according to MLB.com. He was promoted to Double-A Arkansas on July 19. In 86 games between stints with Single-A Everett and Arkansas, Schreck is slashing .250/.392/.444 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs, 45 RBIs, 61 walks and 54 strikeouts.

