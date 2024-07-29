After being designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners last week, first baseman Ty France has a new home.

How Víctor Robles has become a revelation for Mariners

The Mariners traded the 30-year-old France and cash considerations to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for 21-year-old minor league catcher Andruw Salcedo on Monday.

Salcedo, a Colombian native, has batted .246/.347/.330 with four home runs and a .676 OPS in 98 career games across four minor league seasons with the Reds. Salcedo has spent a large chunk of this season on the development list, which was created in 2021 as a way for prospects to focus on certain skills outside of game situations. He has appeared in seven games this year, batting 3 for 16 at High-A Daytona.

France was designated for assignment by Seattle last Tuesday after clearing outright waivers. He had been mired in another rough season at the plate, batting just .224/.313/.351 with eight home runs, 14 doubles and a career-low .664 OPS in 87 games. He particularly struggled over the past two months, hitting just .159 with one homer and a .534 OPS since June 1.

For the France puns. For the HBPs. For the laughs. For helping bring playoff baseball back to the PNW. For your love and commitment to Seattle. Merci, Ty. Vive la France 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/cQpOx2Jun3 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 29, 2024

France was an All-Star in 2022 after a strong first half of the season, but his career trajectory flipped dramatically following a midseason injury. During a June 23, 2022, game against the Oakland Athletics, France was set to receive a ball at first base when Sheldon Neuse collided with France’s glove arm on a play at the bag. France suffered a sprained left elbow and missed two weeks.

Prior to the injury, France batted .289/.362/.448 with 39 homers and an .810 OPS in 334 career games. After the injury, he hit just .239/.319/.369 with 30 homers and a .688 OPS in 315 games.

The Mariners acquired France at the 2020 trade deadline in a seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres that also brought All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz to Seattle.

More Seattle Mariners news

• Mariners Breakdown: Bats come alive in three-game sweep

• Opposing View: What Randy Arozarena brings to Mariners

• Mariners acquire slugging OF Randy Arozarena from Rays

• Mariners keep dealing, land Blue Jays reliever Yimi García

• Seattle Mariners send reliever Ryne Stanek to Mets for minor-league OF

Follow @CameronVanTil