Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners trade DFA’d first baseman Ty France to Reds

Jul 29, 2024, 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:44 am

Seattle Mariners Ty France 2023...

Ty France of the Seattle Mariners runs to first base a 2023 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

After being designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners last week, first baseman Ty France has a new home.

How Víctor Robles has become a revelation for Mariners

The Mariners traded the 30-year-old France and cash considerations to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for 21-year-old minor league catcher Andruw Salcedo on Monday.

Salcedo, a Colombian native, has batted .246/.347/.330 with four home runs and a .676 OPS in 98 career games across four minor league seasons with the Reds. Salcedo has spent a large chunk of this season on the development list, which was created in 2021 as a way for prospects to focus on certain skills outside of game situations. He has appeared in seven games this year, batting 3 for 16 at High-A Daytona.

France was designated for assignment by Seattle last Tuesday after clearing outright waivers. He had been mired in another rough season at the plate, batting just .224/.313/.351 with eight home runs, 14 doubles and a career-low .664 OPS in 87 games. He particularly struggled over the past two months, hitting just .159 with one homer and a .534 OPS since June 1.

France was an All-Star in 2022 after a strong first half of the season, but his career trajectory flipped dramatically following a midseason injury. During a June 23, 2022, game against the Oakland Athletics, France was set to receive a ball at first base when Sheldon Neuse collided with France’s glove arm on a play at the bag. France suffered a sprained left elbow and missed two weeks.

Prior to the injury, France batted .289/.362/.448 with 39 homers and an .810 OPS in 334 career games. After the injury, he hit just .239/.319/.369 with 30 homers and a .688 OPS in 315 games.

The Mariners acquired France at the 2020 trade deadline in a seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres that also brought All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz to Seattle.

More Seattle Mariners news

• Mariners Breakdown: Bats come alive in three-game sweep
• Opposing View: What Randy Arozarena brings to Mariners
Mariners acquire slugging OF Randy Arozarena from Rays
Mariners keep dealing, land Blue Jays reliever Yimi García
• Seattle Mariners send reliever Ryne Stanek to Mets for minor-league OF

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Light Rain Likely
High 67° | Low 60°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Red Sox today at 4:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners trade Justin Turner Toronto Blue Jays 2024...

Cameron Van Til

A closer look at Mariners trade acquisition Justin Turner

Here's a look at what 39-year-old slugger Justin Turner brings to the Seattle Mariners after being acquired Monday in a trade with Toronto.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner...

Zac Hereth

Mariners acquire Justin Turner in deal with Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners minor league outfield prospect RJ Schreck is reportedly heading to the Toronto Blue Jays in the deal.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Park April 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners to host first Sunday Night Baseball game in 20 years

The Seattle Mariners will host ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball for the first time since 2004 when they face the New York Mets on Aug. 11.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Victor Robles Los Angeles Angels 2024...

Shannon Drayer

How Víctor Robles has become a revelation for Mariners

Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports details how Víctor Robles has emerged as an invaluable part of the team's lineup.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Jason Vosler triple Chicago White Sox 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners Breakdown: Bats come alive in three-game sweep

After a woeful offensive stretch, the Seattle Mariners exploded for 22 runs in a three-game sweep of the MLB-worst Chicago White Sox.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh Randy Arozarena Chicago White Sox 2024...

Patrick Rose

Raleigh homers again, Mariners sweep White Sox with 6-3 win

Cal Raleigh homered in back-to-back games and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 6-3 win.

1 day ago

Mariners trade DFA’d first baseman Ty France to Reds