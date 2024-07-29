The Seattle Mariners’ bats came alive in a big way.

After a brutal offensive stretch in which they scored just 14 runs over their previous eight games, the Mariners exploded for 22 runs, 31 hits and eight homers in a three-game sweep of the MLB-worst Chicago White Sox this weekend.

The caveat, of course, is that it came against a White Sox team that’s historically bad. Chicago has lost 14 straight games and is sitting at 27-81, which is on pace for the worst season of any team since MLB expanded to a 162-game slate in 1962.

However, that shouldn’t take away from what the Mariners’ did offensively.

The three starting pitchers Seattle faced this weekend were Drew Thorpe, Erick Fedde and All-Star left-hander Garrett Crochet. All three of them entered the series with sub-3.10 ERAs. And prior to this weekend, the trio had allowed just 10 runs combined in 45 innings this month.

The Mariners had success against all three of them, racking up a combined 14 earned runs and 18 hits in just 7 2/3 innings.

It began with an eight-run outburst off Thorpe in the first inning of Friday’s 10-0 series-opening win, highlighted by back-to-back-to-back homers from Josh Rojas, Dylan Moore and Victor Robles. Thorpe, a rookie who entered with a 3.03 ERA over his first seven career starts, had allowed just five total runs in his previous five outings.

On Saturday, Seattle plated three runs in four innings against Fedde, who entered with the 10th-best ERA in the American League at 2.98. Fedde had allowed three-plus runs only once in his previous seven starts.

And on Sunday, the Mariners tagged Crochet for three earned runs and five total runs in just three innings. Crochet entered with an MLB-best 35.4% strikeout rate and had been one of the best pitchers in baseball for nearly the past three months, sporting an MLB-best 1.76 ERA since May 5. Prior to Sunday, he’d allowed just three-plus earned runs only once in his previous 15 starts.

Seattle finished with a season-high 16 extra-base hits in the series. It marked the first time this season that the Mariners plated six-plus runs in three consecutive games.

The offensive breakout was all a much-welcomed sight for a Seattle team that was coming off the low point of its season. The Mariners entered the Windy City mired in a 9-20 stretch and having lost eight of their past nine games, capped by a demoralizing series earlier in the week, when they scored one run apiece in three consecutive losses to the lowly Los Angeles Angels.

Time will tell if this series ends up being a turning point for Seattle’s struggling offense. But at the very least, it’s a step in the right direction.

Standings update

The Mariners (56-51) moved back into a virtual tie with the Houston Astros (55-50) atop the AL West standings. The Astros, who hold a percentage-points edge over Seattle, took two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. The third-place Texas Rangers (51-55) fell to 4.5 games back of Houston after being swept by Toronto.

The Mariners are still trailing the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox in the AL wild-card race. Kansas City currently holds the AL’s third and final wild-card spot, while Boston is 0.5 games behind and Seattle is 1.5 games back.

Hot hitters

• Over the past few weeks, Jorge Polanco has been hitting the ball hard and showing signs that a potential breakout was around the corner. This weekend, it finally came. The 31-year-old second baseman went 5 for 13 with three homers in the three-game series, including a two-homer night on Saturday. He has four homers in his past seven games, after going deep just five times in his first 63 games this season.

• Víctor Robles continues to be the Mariners’ most consistent hitter. The 27-year-old outfielder went 6 for 14 in the series with one homer and one double. Since being designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals in late May, he is hitting .379/.446/.561 with a 1.007 OPS in 31 games with Seattle.

• Switch-hitting catcher Cal Raleigh went deep in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, bringing his season home-run total to 22. He leads all MLB catchers in homers and is the only player the majors with at least 10 homers from each side of the plate.

New faces

• Outfielder Randy Arozarena, who Seattle acquired Thursday in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, went 3-for-8 with three infield hits and two walks in his first two games with the Mariners.

• Right-handed reliever Yimi García, who Seattle acquired Friday in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, retired all six batters he faced in his first two relief appearances for the Mariners this weekend.

Up next

The Mariners head to Fenway Park to open a three-game series against the Red Sox (55-48) on Monday. If Seattle doesn’t end up winning the AL West, this could be a pivotal series in the wild-card race, with both teams sitting just behind the Royals for the third and final playoff berth.

Boston has stumbled out of the gates after the All-Star break, opening the second half on a 2-6 stretch heading into Sunday night’s series finale against the New York Yankees. The Red Sox rank eighth in the majors with 4.83 runs per game and 13th with a 3.91 ERA.

Seattle and Boston split their season-opening four-game series at T-Mobile Park.

