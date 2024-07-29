During a conversation at Thursday’s Big Ten Media Days finale in Indianapolis, UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch gave a not-so-subtle hint that he expected the school’s 2025 recruiting class would continue growing, and soon.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a slow August,” he told me. “I don’t think we’re going to have a slow end of July.”

Sure enough, four-star safety prospect Rylon Dillard-Allen from Phoenix Mountain Pointe announced his commitment to the Huskies on Friday over finalists UCLA, Alabama and Texas A&M. Dillard-Allen originally committed to Arizona State in April before backing off that pledge in May.

Dillard-Allen becomes the eighth four-star prospect to join UW’s class, per the 247Sports Composite, which equals the number of blue-chippers signed by former coach Kalen DeBoer during the 2023 cycle.

Dillard-Allen transferred from Desert Vista to Mountain Pointe prior to his junior season. After sitting out the first five weeks per transfer rules, Dillard-Allen made 43 tackles in six games and grabbed two interceptions, including a pick-six. He also caught a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, Dillard-Allen also has run under 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Though Washington already has received 23 other commitments in its 2025 class, Dillard-Allen is the first safety. UW does have commitments from three cornerbacks: four-star La Verne (Calif.) Bonita prospect Dylan Robinson; three-star prospect Ramonz Adams; and three-star Spanaway Lake prospect D’Aryhian Clemons.

The Huskies are hoping to add another blue-chip safety alongside Dillard-Allen, as four-star Pensacola (Fla.) Escambia safety Ladarian Clardy is set to announce his decision Aug. 3. Washington is a strong contender for Clardy, the No. 209 overall prospect in his class, along with Mississippi and Florida State.

Though Washington will continue to pursue a few other prospects, their 2025 numbers are already pretty solid. The Huskies have commitments from three cornerbacks, and landing Clardy would give them two safeties. That’s in addition to three linebackers, three edge rushers, three offensive linemen, three receivers, two tight ends, two quarterbacks, a running back and a punter. They still have a need on the interior defensive line, with only three-star Happy Valley, Ore., prospect Dominic Macon committed there, and could use another offensive tackle, too.

Scholarship numbers are of far less concern than in years past. That’s in part because the NCAA lifted the old 25-signee limit for individual recruiting classes, but mostly due to the terms of the House v. NCAA settlement, which was filed in federal court on Friday. In addition to granting athletes back pay and a portion of future athletic-department revenue, the settlement increases the football scholarship maximum to 105 per team, up from the current cap of 85, beginning with the 2025-26 academic year.

Asked on Thursday whether he can envision UW giving out 105 scholarships per year, Fisch said calculations must be made. Washington has 84 scholarships committed for the 2024 season, and 20 of those are seniors. That means that before any attrition occurs, the Huskies will have room to add at least 41 new players in 2025.

“I believe what we’ll do is, we’ll make the best decision with revenue share,” Fisch told me. “So whatever amount of millions of dollars we can give out, if you have to subtract that number based on the extra 20 scholarships, we’ll have to figure out, is that what we want to do or not?

“But with the new rule, we’ll also be able to give out partial scholarships, which they’ve never been able to do in football. I learned that last night. So there will be an opportunity to give a half-scholarship to an athlete, which might also give you an ability to mix around some of your numbers.”

