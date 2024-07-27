CHICAGO – Josh Rojas, Dylan Moore and Victor Robles hit consecutive homers during an eight-run first inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Friday night to end a three-game slide.

Seattle Mariners 10, Chicago White Sox 0: Box Score

George Kirby pitched seven strong innings and Jorge Polanco added a two-run drive in the fourth as Seattle won for just the second time in 10 games and handed the major-league worst White Sox their 12th straight loss. Chicago was also shut out for the 13th time this season.

The Mariners remained one game behind first-place Houston in the AL West after once having a 10-game lead in the division.

Seattle hadn’t gone deep back-to-back this season until they teed off against Chicago rookie Drew Thorpe, scoring all eight runs against the right-hander with two outs. The Mariners last hit three straight homers on June 21, 2022, at Oakland.

“A great game for our offense tonight,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We had been struggling in the worst way. I’m really happy for our guys to jump out like we did today.”

Watch: Mariners slug 3 straight HRs to cap 8-run inning

The Mariners entered having scored two runs or fewer in seven of their previous eight games, but didn’t wait for the arrival of All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena to kick-start their offense. Arozarena was added via trade from Tampa Bay late on Thursday and reliever Yimi García was acquired from Toronto on Friday. Both are expected to join the Mariners on Saturday.

“We have to keep it going, certainly with all the action today, all the transactions,” Servais said. “You know it does spark some things once and a while in guys and hopefully it continues tomorrow when these players show up.”

Kirby (8-7) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one in coasting to his first win in a month despite nine straight quality starts. The right-hander had all the runs he needed before he took the mound.

“Yeah, that was awesome,” Kirby said. “I was sitting in the tunnel with a big smile on my face. You’ve just got to stay locked in with the eight-run lead and can’t take anyone lightly.”

Mitch Garver, batting .177, reached base five times with three hits and two walks.

The Mariners already led 3-0 when Rojas connected for a three-run drive into the right-field bullpen off Thorpe’s center-cut fastball. Moore and Robles followed with solo shots to chase the 23-year-old from his eighth major league start.

The Mariners were waiting on Thorpe’s fastball and didn’t miss.

“That was the goal, to be on the heater,” Rojas said. “We know he has a really good changeup and that was going to be his pitch. So if we could get him up off the bottom of the zone and hung a fastball, we’d be in a pretty good spot.”

Jason Vosler got the rally started with a two-run single. Garver followed with an RBI double.

The White Sox (27-79) have lost 18 of 21 and are 52 or more games under .500 for the first time they were 49-102 in 1932. Chicago has matched the 1962 Mets for the worst record through 106 games and is on pace to equal the expansion New York club for 120 losses, the most since the 19th century.

Tommy Pham had three of Chicago’s seven hits.

Thorpe (3-2), acquired in a trade that sent Dylan Cease to San Diego, entered with a 3.03 ERA. The 6-foot-4 righty had allowed five runs over 30 1/3 innings in his previous five outings for a 1.48 ERA over the span.

In this one, Thorpe allowed eight runs and six hits, walking two while getting only two outs.

“He gave up five hits in a row on five fastballs,’ Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. “That’s basically not his game. His game is mixing it up.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Gregory Santos, who suffered a knee injury on Wednesday, had an MRI “that came back OK,” and he could be available for Saturday’s game, manager Scott Servais said.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.54) takes the mound against White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.98) on Saturday night.

More Seattle Mariners news

• Mariners acquire slugging OF Randy Arozarena from Rays

• Seattle Mariners keep dealing, land Blue Jays reliever Yimi García

• Mariners send reliever Ryne Stanek to Mets for minor-league OF

• How does Arozarena trade effect rest of Mariners’ deadline

• Drayer: 6 observations on Mariners’ trade for Randy Arozarena

• How Mariners’ trade deadline fix could come from ’21 Braves