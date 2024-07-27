Close
Watch: Mariners slug 3 straight HRs to cap 8-run inning

Jul 26, 2024, 6:19 PM | Updated: 7:50 pm

Seattle Mariners score eight runs in first inning...

Josh Rojas of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run during a 2024 gam.e (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH


It’s been a difficult past few weeks for the Seattle Mariners, and they took their frustrations out on Chicago White Sox pitcher Drew Thorpe on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

How does Arozarena trade effect rest of Seattle Mariners’ deadline?

The Mariners broke out for eight runs during a historic top of the first inning against the rookie starter, including hitting back-to-back-to-back home runs to cap the scoring, on their way to a 10-0 victory. All eight runs came with two outs.

It was the first time the Mariners hit three consecutive home runs since June 21, 2022, and the first-ever time in first inning, according to Mariners PR.

Recently promoted Jason Vosler kicked off the scoring with a sharp two-run single into right field with bases loaded. Catcher Mitch Garver followed by roping an RBI single into left field for a 3-0 lead.

Then the fireworks really started, as Seattle’s Nos. 8, 9 and 1 hitters blasted three consecutive home runs.

Josh Rojas got the barrage of longballs started, launching a three-run blast into the seats in right field. Rojas tagged a center-cut 89 mph fastball 386 feet with a 101.1 mph exit velocity. It was the third baseman’s fifth home run of the season and first since June 15.

Dylan Moore also got a fastball over the plate and didn’t miss, blasting a 91 mph fastball near the top of the zone 391 feet into left-center field with a 104.8 mph exit velocity. It was Moore’s ninth home run on the year.

Red-hot Victor Robles delivered the knockout punch to Thrope, chasing the starter with a solo blast just inside the foul poll down the left-field line. Robles also took advantage of a center-cut fastball, tagging it 410 feet with a 106.3 mph exit velocity for second home run this season.

