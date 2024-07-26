Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks bring back former second-round pick

Jul 26, 2024, 3:34 PM

Seattle Seahawks Marquise Blair Atlanta Falcons 2019...

Marquise Blair of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a missed field goal attempt by the Falcons in 2019. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have reunited with former second-round pick Marquise Blair, signing the 27-year-old safety to their 90-man roster prior to the third day of training camp, the team announced Friday. To make room on its roster, Seattle released second-year safety Jonathan Sutherland.

Salk’s takeaways from Day 1 of Seahawks training camp

Blair showed promise during his three seasons with the Seahawks, but appeared in just 22 games with Seattle due to injuries.

After the Seahawks drafted him out of Utah at No. 47 overall in 2019, Blair started three games at safety as a rookie and was a key special teams player. In 2020, he moved from safety to nickel corner and won the starting job, but suffered a season-ending ACL injury just two games into the season. In 2021, another knee injury limited him to just six games.

Seattle waved Blair prior to the 2022 season. He landed on Carolina’s practice squad and appeared in three games for the Panthers that year, playing almost exclusively on special teams. He also spent part of the 2022 season on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. He signed a reserve/future contract with Philadelphia in February 2023, but was released by the Eagles later that spring. He hasn’t been on an NFL roster since.

In his return to Seattle, Blair joins a safety group that’s headlined by projected starters Julian Love and Rayshawn Jenkins, along with potential backups K’Von Wallace and Coby Bryant.

Sutherland was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Penn State last year. The 25-year-old was pushing for a potential roster spot last August before suffering a calf injury in the preseason.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Love relishes simplicity, security of 3-year extension with Seahawks
Seahawks Training Camp: Brock’s pick to be a surprise player
Seahawks reportedly begin negotiations with veteran OL
Stacy’s Seahawks Q&A: Answering the fans’ biggest questions
How Seattle Seahawks coaches are working to overcome obstacle

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love...

Tim Booth

Love relishes simplicity, security of 3-year extension with Seahawks

After a difficult experience in the past, smooth contract negotiations with the Seattle Seahawks were refreshing for Julian Love.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks training camp tight end AJ Barner...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks Training Camp: Brock’s pick to be a surprise player

Brock Huard said "we know that tight ends can be difference-makers" in new Seattle Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb's offense, and that's why he's watching rookie AJ Barner.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks visit with Connor Williams...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks reportedly begin negotiations with veteran OL

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that offensive lineman Connor Williams met with the Seattle Seahawks. He's reportedly passed a physical.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb and Geno Smith...

Zac Hereth

Salk’s takeaways from Day 1 of Seahawks training camp

Mike Salk and ex-Seattle Seahawks QB Brock Huard go over Salk's takeaways from the first day of the team's training camp.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Ty Scott Missouri State 2022...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks sign another former UFL standout

The Seattle Seahawks signed receiver Ty Scott to their 90-man roster and announced that rookie linebacker Easton Gibbs passed his physical.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald training camp Day 1 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Why Rams’ Sean McVay is impressed by Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald

"You felt like you were playing against 13 players sometimes," Rams coach Sean McVay said of new Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald's defense.

1 day ago

Seahawks bring back former second-round pick