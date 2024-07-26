The Seattle Seahawks have reunited with former second-round pick Marquise Blair, signing the 27-year-old safety to their 90-man roster prior to the third day of training camp, the team announced Friday. To make room on its roster, Seattle released second-year safety Jonathan Sutherland.

Blair showed promise during his three seasons with the Seahawks, but appeared in just 22 games with Seattle due to injuries.

After the Seahawks drafted him out of Utah at No. 47 overall in 2019, Blair started three games at safety as a rookie and was a key special teams player. In 2020, he moved from safety to nickel corner and won the starting job, but suffered a season-ending ACL injury just two games into the season. In 2021, another knee injury limited him to just six games.

Seattle waved Blair prior to the 2022 season. He landed on Carolina’s practice squad and appeared in three games for the Panthers that year, playing almost exclusively on special teams. He also spent part of the 2022 season on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. He signed a reserve/future contract with Philadelphia in February 2023, but was released by the Eagles later that spring. He hasn’t been on an NFL roster since.

In his return to Seattle, Blair joins a safety group that’s headlined by projected starters Julian Love and Rayshawn Jenkins, along with potential backups K’Von Wallace and Coby Bryant.

Sutherland was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Penn State last year. The 25-year-old was pushing for a potential roster spot last August before suffering a calf injury in the preseason.

