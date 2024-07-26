A day after making a splash, the Seattle Mariners continued to add ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.

Mariners acquire slugging OF Randy Arozarena from Rays

The Mariners acquired right-handed reliever Yimi García from the Toronto Blue Jays for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catching prospect Jacob Sharp, the team announced Friday.

“Yimi has been one of the best relievers in the American League this year – dominating the strike zone, missing bats and pitching in high leverage,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said in a release. “He has big-game experience and we’re excited to add him to our bullpen.”

García, 33, was one of the top relievers thought to be available at the deadline. He has a rare six-pitch mix as a reliever, headlined by a fastball that sits in the mid-to-high 90s. He also throws a curveball, sinker, sweeper, changeup and slider.

The right-hander is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 42 strikeouts and eight walks allowed over 30 innings this season. García’s 36.5% strikeout percentage ranks seventh among MLB relievers with at least 30 innings pitched. He recently returned from the injured list on July 19 after missing just over a month with discomfort in his right elbow.

Since debuting in 2014, he has a career 3.54 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 26 saves and 424 strikeouts to 92 walks over 389 1/3 innings during time with the Dodgers, Marlins, Astros and Blue Jays.

García is in the final year of a three-year, $16 million deal, earning $6 million this season, per Spotrac.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Seattle acquired slugging outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays. It bolsters a bullpen that’s relied heavily on All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz in high-leverage situations, and one that’s shown some cracks recently. Veteran Ryne Stanek, who’s been Seattle’s No. 2 high-leverage arm throughout the season, has struggled of late, allowing at least one run in three straight appearances and four of his past six.

The bullpen is also facing come uncertainty after hard-throwing right-hander Gregory Santos exited Wednesday’s game with a knee injury. Santos underwent an MRI on Friday that manager Scott Servais characterized as “okay,” according Mariners insider Shannon Drayer. Santos was set to test out his knee before Friday’s game against the White Sox with hopes he’d be available by Saturday.

Clase, a 22-year-old switch-hitter, is the No. 10 overall prospect in the Mariners’ farm system, according to MLB.com. The outfielder possesses an intriguing combination of power and speed, but he’s struggled to get much going in limited playing time in the majors since making his debut this season. In 43 plate appearances over 19 games, Clase sports a .195/.233/.220 slash line with just one extra-base hit, three RBIs, three stolen bases, 14 strikeouts and two walks.

In 59 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, Clase slashed .274/.373/.483 with 11 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, 26 stolen bases, 40 walks and 72 strikeouts.

Sharp, a 22-year-old right-handed hitter, is an unranked prospect and was a 17th-round pick in last year’s draft. In 44 games with Single-A Modesto, he’s slashing .255/.339/.435 with 11 doubles, six home runs, 33 RBIs, 18 walks and 19 strikeouts.

More on Seattle Mariners and MLB trade deadline

• Trade Rumor: M’s ‘pretty aggressive’ trying to get Guerrero, says insider

• How does Arozarena trade effect rest of Mariners’ deadline

• Mariners Trade Targets: Three bats from teams on the bubble

• Drayer: 6 observations on Mariners’ trade for Randy Arozarena

• How Mariners’ trade deadline fix could come from ’21 Braves

Follow @ZacHereth