Bob’s Baseball Breakdown: Have Mariners hit rock bottom?

Jul 25, 2024, 5:54 PM

Seattle Sports Video's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLE SPORTS VIDEO


Seattle Sports Video

It’s been a brutal month of July for the Seattle Mariners, and there’s bevy of questions surrounding the floundering team as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

How Seattle Mariners’ trade deadline fix could come from ’21 Braves

Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton weighed in on a number of those during this week’s Bob’s Baseball Breakdown. Here’s what he answered:

– How bad has this stretch been?

– How much do the injuries to Julio Rodríguez and J.P. Crawford hurt?

– Does the upcoming series with a historically bad White Sox team bring hope?

– What does Bob need to see happen at the trade deadline?

– Can the Mariners still win the division?

Listen to Bob Stelton on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2-6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

Bob’s Baseball Breakdown: Have Mariners hit rock bottom?