The new season is just around the corner for Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks.

The first-year head coach and team kicked off their first training camp together Wednesday. There’s plenty of questions surrounding what the Seahawks will look like under Macdonald, especially following the 14-year tenure of former coach Pete Carroll.

It was just one practice, but we’re starting to see glimpses of what some of those answers main entail.

Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk was on the sidelines taking in the scenes and the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and there was plenty he took away from the opening session of the preseason. He discussed those takeaways with former Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard on Thursday on Brock and Salk.

Geno looked like the clear-cut guy

There was speculation this offseason as to what exactly the trade for Sam Howell meant for Geno Smith’s future with the Seahawks.

Smith, 33, took a minor step back in 2023 after winning Comeback Player of the Year in a storybook-like season the year prior. Howell was the starter for the Washington Commanders last season and at just 23 years old is younger than some of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. Seattle also had to sacrifice some draft capital to acquire Howell.

However, Smith was in command throughout the first training camp practice. He spread the ball around and was consistently on time and on target with his receivers, including a great throw to DK Metcalf during red-zone drills.

“He was a clear starter,” Salk said. “… He really spread the ball around, which struck me as something very important especially in the first couple of practices of camp when no one has anything else to go on. Just keep giving everyone the ball and making everyone feel involved. I was struck by his anticipation, which I thought was very good in the practice.

“And I will admit that it was a lot better than the other two guys, who I did not think played nearly as well, especially Howell did not have a very good day. (I) didn’t love the accuracy (and) thought he was late on a couple of throws.”

That was news Huard was happy to hear. He believes a return to the 2022 version of Smith or greater makes Seattle a playoff team.

“As long as they stay healthy, they’re going to play better defense than any semblance that Geno has seen the last two years,” Huard said. “… Maybe a quarterback looks a little better when he’s got a defense that complements the offense, stops the run, gets off the field on third down, creates takeaways. All these things that Geno’s had zero of the last two years.”

Attention to detail

The energy and noise were facets that stood out during practices under Carroll. The first training camp under Macdonald stood out for its attention detail.

That was highlighted by a lack of procedural penalties during scrimmage sessions. Salk counted just one, which came with third-string quarterback PJ Walker in.

“Pete was about the energy and the hype and not the details, and Mike Macdonald seems to be very clearly about those details,” Salk said. “So if you are what you practice and you take on some of the personality of your head coach, those should go away. I don’t expect to see nearly as many procedural penalties or time penalties where you can’t get the play in on time. All of that stuff seemed to go incredibly smoothly, especially for the first day.”

Some of that attention to detail was on display with the team running extensive work in red-zone drills. The amount of work the Seahawks did on those situations on day one was a bit of surprise to Huard.

“Contextually, that is a little abnormal for day one of training camp, but these offseasons are a little abnormal,” Huard said. “The amount of time you actually have on task, the amount of reps you actually do get and the limited opportunities through the offseason.”

Defensive movement on display

One of the staples of Macdonald’s vaunted defensive scheme is the way it attempts to fool offenses with a number different looks and moving parts. Some of that was on display with consistent movement across the defensive front and with the safeties on the back end of the defense.

It’s certainly a big change from a more simplistic scheme under Carroll, which hadn’t been effective for multiple seasons.

“You know what my great frustration was and has been with that former defense? You make life easy on the quarterback,” Huard said. “… You made it easy on Sam Howell. He told us as much, like, ‘Yeah, I kind of knew or they’re going to be.’ … I’m going to like this defense and some of the pre- and post-snap confusion that it creates.”

For more takeaways from the first day of Seahawks training camp, click this link or listen to the audio player near the top of the story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

