What questions are top of mind for Seattle Seahawks fans this season?

We’re just entering training camp and we’ve already got questions about the offensive line, Geno Smith, a new offense, and … new rules for fans?

How Seattle Seahawks coaches are working to overcome obstacle

Here’s the first installment of this season’s Seahawks Q&A.

• Which rookie, outside of Byron Murphy II, could have the biggest impact?

I’m hoping it’s UConn guard Christian Haynes or UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight, both of whom are competing at serious positions of need. Of the two, my money is on Haynes, who was not only the club’s second pick of 2024, but who also doesn’t have much in the way of competition ahead of him. Outside of veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson, the rest of Seattle’s interior line is made up of young players or players with little starting experience. McClendon Curtis has played there but is seeing time at tackle. Also at guard is second-year pro Anthony Bradford, who will be a direct competitor with Haynes, so this feels like a fairly open position.

• Starting O-line prediction?

This is yet another area where a new head coach changes things. I’d learned enough watching Pete Carroll teams to assume that a veteran will always get a leg up, even if it felt like a boring pick. But will Mike Macdonald be more open to starting rookies or second-year players here? Assuming that last prediction is true, you’d have something like Abe Lucas (with George Fant as starting right tackle if Lucas begins the season on the PUP list, and Curtis competing for time), Haynes, Olu Oluwatimi, Laken Tomlinson, and Charles Cross. If the Seahawks end up signing veteran lineman Connor Williams, he would immediately compete with Oluwatimi and free-agent signing Nick Harris at center, with an experience advantage over both (he also brings flexibility having began his career at left guard with Dallas).

• Are expectations higher for Geno Smith under Ryan Grubb?

In any other circumstance I’d say a change at offensive coordinator warrants a grace period. But Grubb’s offense suits Smith’s skillset – and the 33-year-old Smith doesn’t have seasons to spare for us to wait and see.

I actually really like this fit for him. Smith is a more traditional pocket passer who can make some tricky throws and is generally accurate. Bump and I had a great interview with The Athletic Football Show host Robert Mays, who talked about why he’s such a fan of Smith as a fit for Grubb’s offense.

“I think you’ve seen a lot of moments from him that are right on the borderline of top-eight quarterback play,” Mays said. “Last year especially I thought he did such a great job mitigating some of the issues they had up front. In terms of down-the-field ball placement, I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I mean, he’s making high level throws that very few guys can make. There were elements of the offense last year that were frustrating but I don’t know if that was necessarily on Geno. I think the way they played and how they tried to attack people outside the numbers and down the field, it’s a high degree of difficulty. When it looks great, it looks great, but when you’re not humming it can be frustrating. I just wonder if the new offense can mitigate some of those shortcomings while also being able to let him show off some of the highlight plays we’ve seen.”

We’re one day into training camp with little to take away in terms of defensive play, particularly without pads, but it’s still worth noting a few offensive guys stood out, and one of those players was Smith, who had amazing touch on a few deep passes.

• Are they going to be good enough to make me forget how bad the Mariners are?

I’ll tell you this: they’ll be interesting enough. I don’t know that wins will immediately follow – Macdonald even cautioned that sometimes improvement takes a slow start – but outside of a quarterback controversy, nothing is more interesting than a new head coach. Jim Harbaugh (Chargers) might’ve been the biggest name hired this coaching cycle, and because of that I’ve been guilty of assuming Seattle is floating under the radar nationally. They’re not. At least not to a large portion of NFL reporters who are watching to see whether yet another team can strike gold with a brilliant young coordinator. ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentioned Macdonald as one of the faces who can shape the NFL in 2024 because of the impact his first-year success could have on the hiring of younger coaches.

• With Bobby Wagner gone, who will be the standout defensive leader? And why can’t fans have phones at camp?

He’s young, but second-year cornerback Devon Witherspoon has a chance to assume a pretty big leadership role this season. He has the energy and confidence. He’s actively involved in encouraging teammates at practice. If I had to guess now, I’d look to him, Jarran Reed on the defensive line, and Uchenna Nwosu among the outside rushers for the team’s more vocal leaders.

As for the phones, there’s a very real fear for some organizations that important information can be leaked from training camp practices. (It’s not crazy! It happens.) So, you can have them on during portions when players are working out and running a few drills (which is plenty of time to snap photos of your favorite guys) but the team is requiring that phones for fans and reporters alike are off during portions of practice where the team begins to dig into the playbook or work on specific formations. It’s my understanding that a fan gets one warning (my advice: don’t push it) before it becomes an issue. That doesn’t mean you can’t take photos later – players stick around to sign autographs after practice.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Mike Macdonald era starts as Seahawks open training camp

• Seahawks, Julian Love agree on three-year contract extension

• Seahawks Injury Update: Latest on Abraham Lucas, more

• Why center Olu Oluwatimi is a ‘linchpin’ for Seahawks’ offense

• Five storylines as Seattle Seahawks training camp begins

Follow @stacyrost