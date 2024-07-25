RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks and safety Julian Love have reached agreement on a three-year extension that could be worth up to $36 million.

Love’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on Wednesday following the first day of Seahawks training camp. The deal will keep the safety tied to Seattle through the 2027 season.

Love, 26, signed a two-year deal with Seattle before the 2023 season after spending his first three years with the New York Giants. He quickly emerged into a critical piece of the Seahawks’ defense, in part because of his ability to play multiple positions in the secondary.

Love started 12 of 17 games and finished with career highs in solo tackles (85), interceptions (four) and was selected to the Pro Bowl. He was the NFC defensive player of the week for Week 15 of last season after having nine tackles and two interceptions in a win over Philadelphia.

Love has regularly been considered one of the players with a chance to thrive in the defensive system of new Seattle coach Mike Macdonald, in part because of his versatility.

“(Julian) in particular, a guy that will be able to move around, change some different spots. You don’t see that yet, but he’ll be a guy we’ll be able to move around and utilize in a pretty sweet way,” Macdonald said during offseason workouts in May.

Macdonald also praised Love’s leadership and presence on the field.