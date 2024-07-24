It just keeps going from bad to worse for the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners Injury Updates: J.P. out 4-6 weeks; latest on Julio

With star center fielder Julio Rodríguez and shortstop J.P. Crawford already on the injured list, the slumping Mariners might have just lost another key player.

Hard-throwing reliever Gregory Santos, who missed the first 92 games of the season with a right lat strain, exited with an injury to his right knee in the eighth inning of Seattle’s 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon.

Santos was facing his fourth batter of the inning when he felt a “sharp pain” as he was coming set on the mound, according to Mariners manager Scott Servais. Santos then stepped off the rubber, resulting in a balk. Servais and a team trainer came out to meet with Santos on the mound before removing him from the game.

“He said he felt it a couple pitches earlier,” Servais said after Wednesday’s game. “He got up there, felt a sharp pain in his knee. I don’t have a whole breakdown, diagnosis, anything like that from the doctor yet on where that is at. So we’ll find out more here later tonight and the off-day tomorrow.”

Santos was charged for both runs in the loss, which was Seattle’s eighth defeat in its past nine games. He gave up two hits, including a game-tying RBI single by Willie Calhoun.

When the Mariners acquired the Santos in a Feb. 3 trade with the Chicago White Sox, he was expected to be a key high-leverage arm in the Mariners’ bullpen.

However, the 24-year-old right-hander suffered a lat strain early in spring training and experienced multiple setbacks in his recovery. He didn’t make his season debut until July 9. In four appearances this season, Santos has allowed three runs and four hits in four innings.

During his first full season in the majors last year, Santos posted a 3.39 ERA with 66 strikeouts and 17 walks in 66 1/3 innings with Chicago.

