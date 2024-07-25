Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Update: Latest on Abraham Lucas, more

Jul 24, 2024, 5:23 PM

Seattle Seahawks OL Abraham Lucas...

Abraham Lucas of the Seattle Seahawks in action during a 2022 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

RENTON – The first day of training camp saw a few Seattle Seahawks make a welcomed return to the field, while another was notably present but not participating.

Why center Olu Oluwatimi is a ‘linchpin’ for Seattle Seahawks’ offense

Of the seven players the Seahawks placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list last week, three were participants in Wednesday’s first practice session at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

The returning group was highlighted team’s presumed starting linebacker duo of Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker. Dodson and Baker both passed physicals Tuesday and were in full gear for their debut summer practices with Seattle.

Cornerback Lance Boykin also passed a physical a day prior to the first practice and was on the field as a full participant.

“It’s great, all the guys that have come back, just to see the smile on their face,” first-year head coach Mike Macdonald said. “Lance Boykin made a play out there. He was all fired up. But those guys have been working really hard, and it’s great to see it starting to pay off for them.”

Third-year right tackle was Abraham Lucas, a WSU Cougars product, was present but did not suit up. The Everett native had offseason surgery in January on a nagging knee injury that forced him to 11 games last season.

Macdonald didn’t have a timetable for Lucas’ return.

“The thing with Abe that’s tough is the guy works incredibly hard, and so it’s a process right now,” Macdonald said. “… We’re looking at it and trying to get through it as fast as we can. I think it would be fair to say that we were hoping it would go a little faster up to this point.”

With Lucas out, second-year pro McClendon Curtis, who was manning right guard with the first team during OTAs, received some time at right tackle.

“I think he’s had a great offseason,” Macdonald said of Curtis. “He’s working his butt off. It’s tough when you’re not in the same spot all the time. So kudos to him for the execution he’s at, where his mind has been.”

Macdonald also gave updates on injured defensive tackle Cam Young and safety Jerrick Reed II. Young could be back soon, according to the coach. Young is dealing with an undisclosed issue. Reed is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November of last season.

“Those guys are on different timetables, but Cam Young’s here,” Macdonald said. “He’s working hard. I’d say he’s a week or so out without putting myself married to a certain date, but he looks good, And again, all these guys, they have individual plans that they’re adhering to. So we’re confident they’ll be back sooner than later. J-Reed, he looks great, guy’s worked his absolute tail off. We’ll see. He’ll be a little bit later than Cam.”

