The Seattle Mariners are without two of their key players after star center fielder Julio Rodríguez and shortstop J.P. Crawford suffered injuries in back-to-back games Sunday and Monday.

After the team placed Rodríguez and Crawford on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided some more details prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels:

• Crawford is expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken right hand after being hit by a pitch in the first inning of Monday’s series opener against the Angels.

“We’ll re-X-ray it every week,” Hollander said. “Our expectation is that it will be four to six weeks. That’s just what it is. It’s a broken hand. It’s hard to recover from that. You can’t really play through it. So we’ll see where we are every week and adjust timelines as necessary, but our expectation is four to six weeks. … But some of that depends on how the healing goes and how long it takes him to progress once he actually gets mobility back and can grip a bat. So it’ll be a looser timeline, depending on how that goes.”

• Rodríguez will be reevaluated in about a week after suffering a right high-ankle sprain while crashing into the outfield wall in an attempt to catch a fly ball in the sixth inning Sunday against the Houston Astros.

After colliding with the wall, the 23-year-old Rodríguez fell to the ground and remained there for several minutes as Mariners manager Scott Servais and trainer Taylor Bennett rushed out to center field. Rodríguez eventually got up and gingerly walked off the field with the help of Bennett and Servais. Rodríguez missed Monday’s game before being placed on the IL Tuesday.

“His ankle didn’t respond the way we had hoped after he initially was able to walk off,” Hollander said. “He felt OK postgame (Sunday), and just as they got in and assessed it for the 48 hours afterward, they felt like the best thing to do was give him a week down and then reassess. We think it’s really important that when he’s playing, he’s playing healthy. … There’s nothing structural. It’s just a matter of getting the swelling out and getting the mobility back.”

Other Mariners injury updates

• The Mariners are targeting a mid-August return for outfielder Dominic Canzone. The 26 year old was placed on the 10-day IL on July 10 with a right adductor strain. He suffered the injury making a diving catch on July 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer.

• Reliever Matt Brash is likely to start a throwing progression in mid-August after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early May. The hard-throwing 26-year-old was an elite high-leverage arm in Seattle’s bullpen last year, but the right-hander began experiencing elbow inflammation in spring training and didn’t throw a pitch for the Mariners this season.

“That’s a little ahead of schedule,” Hollander said. “Matt’s doing awesome right now, according to our people. Couldn’t be going better. I hope I don’t jinx it when I say that, but I’m really excited about how he’s progressing through the rehab.”

• Outfield prospect Jonny Farmelo underwent ACL surgery on his knee. A 2023 first-round pick, Farmelo tore his ACL during a game with Low-A Modesto on June 14, when he collapsed to the ground while catching a fly ball on a non-contact play. Hollander said the club anticipates him returning early next season. The 19-year-old Farmelo is the No. 69 overall prospect in Baseball America’s Top 100.

“We anticipate he’ll be returning to his baseball progression during spring training (next) year,” Hollander said. “So all went well. Feel good about how his surgery went and feel good about him being available early next season.”

• Highly regarded shortstop prospect Felnin Celesten is dealing with a wrist issue. The 19-year-old Dominican Republic native missed about a month of games in the Arizona Complex League before returning Tuesday night. He went 2-for-2 in his return, but reaggravated his wrist while diving into a base. Celesten is the No. 90 overall prospect in MLB.com’s Top 100 prospect rankings.

