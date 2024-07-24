Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFC West Check-In: Rams rework QB Matthew Stafford’s contract to avoid holdout

Jul 24, 2024, 9:28 AM

Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford...

Matthew Stafford of the Rams attempts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DAN GREENSPAN


The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have come to a resolution with quarterback Matthew Stafford to avoid a potential holdout during training camp, which starts Wednesday at Loyola Marymount University.

NFC West Check-In: 49ers do not intend to trade Brandon Aiyuk

Coach Sean McVay said the agreement does not include a contract extension for Stafford, who is entering the second season of a four-year, $160 million deal he signed in March 2022 shortly after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl championship.

Instead of a new deal, the Rams and the 36-year-old Stafford reworked his existing contract. Details of the modification were not immediately available. Stafford had previously been scheduled to make $31 million this season with a cap hit of $49.5 million.

“Ultimately, it was all geared towards finding a solution that really suits our team but also accommodates some of the things that represent Matthew’s worth for us,” McVay said. “And we feel like we were able to do that. That was always the goal in mind.”

NFL Network reported in April that Stafford was seeking additional guaranteed money as his contract did not include any following the upcoming 2024 season.

Stafford participated in offseason workouts after making the request, but it was unclear if the 15-year NFL veteran would continue to do so in training camp without financial certainties.

McVay declined to say if he was worried Stafford would hold out.

“I’m just grateful that, hey, here we are and we’re focused on our football team,” McVay said. “And I know he’s excited about it. He loves football. His teammates love him, they feel really confident in his ability to lead, and I think we are unanimous in that feeling.”

McVay’s pre-camp news conference was delayed nearly three hours as he and Rams management worked to finalize the adjustment with Stafford and player agent Jimmy Sexton.

McVay and Stafford met in person Tuesday, which helped resolve the situation.

“That’s ultimately where we were able to come to that conclusion is being able to sit down with each other, look each other in the eye, get that figured out,” McVay said. “And that’s why we’re here right now.”

Stafford threw for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions last season, helping the Rams reach the playoffs despite significant roster turnover to navigate salary cap concerns. He had 367 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-23 NFC wild card loss at the Detroit Lions, where Stafford played the first 12 years of his career.

Prior to McVay announcing the settlement, Stafford’s teammates expressed optimism there would be a satisfactory outcome for all parties.

For offensive lineman Steve Avila, a holdout by Stafford would have been significant. Avila is moving to center this season after starting every game at left guard as a rookie. Despite having played center during his standout college career at TCU, time working with Stafford in camp will be necessary to help make the position switch as smooth as possible.

“I know that they’ll get that situated,” Avila said. “I know that Matthew’s very, very, very valuable to us.”

Five questions as Seattle Seahawks’ training camp begins

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Olu Oluwatimi...

Cameron Van Til

Why center Olu Oluwatimi is a ‘linchpin’ for Seahawks’ offense

Mike Salk and Brock Huard discuss second-year center Olu Oluwatimi, who is No. 14 on their list of most intriguing Seattle Seahawks.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald OTA practice 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Five questions as Seahawks’ training camp begins

Here are five questions to watch as the Seattle Seahawks begin training camp under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

4 hours ago

UW Huskies Jacob Eason Seattle Seahawks...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies product Jacob Eason signs with Packers

The Green Bay Packers have signed former UW Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason to give them a third signal-caller to participate in training camp workouts.

20 hours ago

Brandon Aiyuk San Francisco 49ers...

Josh Dubow

NFC West Check-In: 49ers do not intend to trade Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers have no intention of granting star receiver Brandon Aiyuk his trade request and remain committed to getting a long-term extension done with one of their most important offensive players.

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Titans 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Where Seahawks QB Geno Smith excels, where he’s improved

The Athletic's Robert Mays details an area where Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith excels and an area where he's improved in recent years.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb Geno Smith OTAs 2024...

Cameron Van Til

How Seahawks’ offense will differ under new OC Ryan Grubb

The Athletic's Robert Mays details the elements new Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is bringing from his time at UW.

2 days ago

NFC West Check-In: Rams rework QB Matthew Stafford’s contract to avoid holdout